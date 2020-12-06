ESIC Kanpur Recruitment 2020 for 22 Posts of Specialists/Senior Resident @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Dec 17

ESIC Kanpur Jobs Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kanpur has invited applications for 22 posts of Specialists/Senior Resident on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 December 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. PG Degree or Diploma in concerned subjects/MBBS Degree from recognized university with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Kanpur Jobs Notification.

All such candidates willing to apply for ESIC Kanpur Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 December 2020

Vacancy Details:

Full time/Part time Specialist-10 Posts

Anesthesia-01

Obst and Gynae-01

Chest-01

Dermatology and STD-01

General Medicine-01

Ortho-01

Pathology-01

Radiology-01

Eye-01

ENT-01

Senior Resident (On One Year)-08 Posts

Anesthesia-02

Obst and Gynae-02

General Medicine-01

Pathology-01

Surgery-01

Pediatrics-01

Senior Resident (Under Three Year Residency Scheme)-04 Posts

General Medicine-01

Chest-01

Obs and Gynae-01

Anesthesia-01



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Full time/Part time Specialist-PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university with 3 years experience after acquiring the PG Degree/or minimum of 5 years' post diploma experience.

Senior Resident (On One Year)-PG Degree/Diploma or MBBS Degree from recognized university with at least 2 year working experience in the same discipline in which they are purposed to be engaged. Preference is to be given to a PG Degree or a Diploma Qualified candidate.

Senior Resident (Under Three Year Residency Scheme)-PG Degree/Diploma or MBBS from recognized university with at least 2 years' experience in the same discipline in which they are proposed to be engaged. Preference is to be given to a PG Degree or a Diploma Qualified candidates.

Please check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Kanpur Jobs Notification 2020: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 December 2020 with the dully filled in application form in prescribed format with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. Please check the notification for details in this regards.