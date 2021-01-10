ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2021 for Medical Officer, Senior Resident and Other Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kollam has invited applications for 22 Posts of Medical Officer, Senior Resident and other. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 20 January 2021. Walk-in-interview will be conducted on 27/28/29 January 2021 in accordance with the schedule for various posts.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including PG Degree/Diploma in concerned Specialty with registration with Medical Council with additional qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc.



Notification Details for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification:

No. 545/A/11/11/Gr. A&B/CHE/10 (Admn)

Date: 06 January 2021

Important Date for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 January 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 27/28/29 January 2021

Vacancy Details for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Medical Officer Full Time/Part Time-

Medicine-01

General Surgery-01

Orthopaedics-01

Obstetrics and Gynaecology-01

Anaesthesia-01

Pulmonolgy-01

Senior Resident-

Medicine-01

General Surgery-01

Paediatrics-01

Orthopaedics-01

Anaesthesia-01

Ophthalmology-01

Pulmonology-01

Radiology-01

Senior Resident One Year-

General Surgery-01

Orthopaedicsd-01

Obstetrics and Gynaecology-02

Anaesthesia-02

Dental Surgeon-

Dentistry-01

Part Time Homoeo Physician-

Homeopathy-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Medical Officer Full Time/Part Time-PG Degree/Diploma in concerned Specialty with registration with Medical Council.

Senior Resident 3 Year-Should have PG Degree/Diploma in concerned Specialty with registration with Medical Council.

Senior Resident One Year-Should have PG Degree/Diploma in concerned Specialty with registration with Medical Council.

Dental Surgeon-BDS Post graduates preferred. Should be registered with Dental Council.

Part Time Homoeo Physician-Degree in Homeopathy from recognized University/Statutory Board/Council or equivalent under Homeopathic Central Council Act,1973. Enrolment on the Central registrar/State Registrar of Homeopathy. Post graduates preferred.

Check the notification link for details of the Educaional Qualfication of the posts.

ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF







How to Apply for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested candidates can send their application with required documents including qualification, caste, experience, age and other or before 20 January 2021 through email to "ms-ezhukone.ke@esic.nic.in. Check the notification for details in this regards.