ESIC Merit List 2020 Out for Paramedical and Nursing Cadres Posts for various Regions @esic.nic.in

ESIC Merit List for Paramedical and Nursing Cadres 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the Merit List for the different Paramedical & Nursing Cadre Posts – 2018 for the various regions on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the various posts under Paramedical & Nursing Cadre Posts – 2018 can check the Merit Lists available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the short notification according to which organization has uploaded the Region wise Combined Merit List for the post of Blood Bank Technician and also the Standard Question Paper cum Final Answer Keys for the post of Blood Bank Technician on its official website.

Notification further says, " The result of candidates finding place in Select List and shortlisted for verification stageshall be declared by the concerned Region of ESIC for which the candidate has applied. The candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of ESIC Hqrs. Office www.esic.nic.in and website of concerned Region for which they have applied for further updates."

ESIC has also release the cut off marks for the various categories on its official website. The Minimum Qualifying Marks/Qualifying Standards for different categories are-UR-45%, OBC-40%, SC, ST & Ex-Servicemen-35% and PWD – Person with Disabilities-30%.

Candidates who have appeared for the Paramedical & Nursing Cadre Posts – 2018 for various regions, can check the Merit List available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct links given below.

Direct Link for Question Paper cum Final Answer Keys of for the post of Blood Bank Technician





Combined Merit List for the post of Blood Bank Technician - Delhi NCR size:(263.91 KB) .





Combined Merit List for the post of Blood Bank Technician - Karnataka size:(370.16 KB) .

Combined Merit List for the post of Blood Bank Technician - Rajasthan size:(250.88 KB) .

Combined Merit List for the post of Blood Bank Technician - Telengana size:(462.13 KB) .

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for the Paramedical vacancies under Paramedical & Nursing Cadre Posts – 2018 for the various regions including Delhi NCR , Rajasthan, Telengana and Karnataka.