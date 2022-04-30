Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis. Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review for 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies.

Created On: Apr 30, 2022 19:34 IST
Modified On: Apr 30, 2022 19:36 IST
ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Section wise Review
ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Section wise Review

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC UDC Main 2022 today on 30th April 2022. The last date to download ESIC UDC Mains Call Letter 2022 for Phase-2 Written Exam is 30th April 2022. ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

13th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date

22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions.

Max.Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

32- 34

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

50

28- 30

Moderate

General awareness

50

30- 32

Moderate

English Comprehension

50

32- 34

Moderate

Total

100

122- 130

Moderate

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Exam Review

Candidates can check below detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Puzzles And Seating Arrangement Topics:

  1. Year Based Puzzle- 5 questions
  2. Month Based Puzzle (9 person)- 5 questions
  3. Uncertain Seating Arrangement (17 Persons)- 5 questions
  4. Parallel Row Seating Arrangement- 5 questions

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

20

Easy-Moderate 

Classification (3 Fields)

05

Easy-Moderate 

Comparison Based Puzzle

05

Easy-Moderate 

Sequence Based Puzzle

05

Easy-Moderate  

Linear Based Arrangement (5 Persons)

02

Easy-Moderate  

Syllogism

05

Easy-Moderate  

Inequality

05

Easy-Moderate  

Coding-Decoding

01

Easy-Moderate  

Word Formation

01

Easy

Miscellaneous

01

Easy

Total

50

Easy-Moderate  

Quantitative Aptitude

  1. Tabular Data Interpretation- 5 questions
  2. Case let Data Interpretation (Time & Distance)- 5 questions
  3. Tabular Data Interpretation (Calculative)- 5 questions

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Data Interpretation

15

Moderate

Missing Number series

05

Moderate

Simplification

10

Easy

Quadratic Equation

04

Easy-Moderate

Q1-Q2

03

Moderate

Arithmetic Word Problems 

12

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

English Comprehension

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Reading Comprehension (Topic: Metrics)

10

Moderate

Single Fillers

05

Moderate

Cloze test

09

Moderate

Error Detection

05

Easy-Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

05

Easy-Moderate

Para Jumble

05

Easy-Moderate

Word Swap

05

Easy-Moderate

Word Usage

03

Easy-Moderate

Miscellaneous

03

Easy

Total

50

Easy-Moderate

General Awareness

Topics

Topics

Bihar Diwas: 22nd March

International Intellectual Property Rank India: 43

Who Formed East India Association? Dadabhai Naoroji

Best Film of The year: Pushpa

High Court Judge appointed by whom? President

Top country Happiness Index: Finland

Educationist Society Founder: Mahadev Govind Ranade

Ashley Barty: Australian tennis player

UGC Head: D. P. Singh

Reappointed NATO  Head name: Jens Stoltenberg

BATA Brand Ambassador: Disha Patani
  1. Hero Electric car name: Vida

 

My11Circle Brand Ambassador: Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Abu Dhabi Future of Museum related question

Sarika National Park: Rajasthan

NITI Aayog and FAO Launch Book Titled Indian Agriculture towards 2030

Arunachal Pradesh park touches International Boundry: Namdapha National Park
  1. WHO Day? 7 April

 

Plastic Waste Road related question?

 

1st para-athlete to receive Padma Bhushan: Devendra Jhajharia

MPC Full Form of “M”: Monetary

 

RC Lahoti: 35th Chief Justice of India passed away recently

Venue of Women’s T20: South Africa

 

Financial Literacy Week was released by: RBI

Fire Museum: Pune, Maharashtra

 

The theme of World Water Day: Groundwater: Making the invisible visible

Where has NATO started Cold Response 22: Norway

Dustlik Exercise: India-Uzbekistan

Women’s Host of World Cup 2022: New Zealand

 

Chairman of SEBI: Madhabi Puri Buch

Param Shakti:  IIT Madras

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.