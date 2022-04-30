ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC UDC Main 2022 today on 30th April 2022. The last date to download ESIC UDC Mains Call Letter 2022 for Phase-2 Written Exam is 30th April 2022. ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 13th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions. Max.Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 32- 34 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 50 28- 30 Moderate General awareness 50 30- 32 Moderate English Comprehension 50 32- 34 Moderate Total 100 122- 130 Moderate

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Exam Review

Candidates can check below detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Puzzles And Seating Arrangement Topics:

Year Based Puzzle- 5 questions Month Based Puzzle (9 person)- 5 questions Uncertain Seating Arrangement (17 Persons)- 5 questions Parallel Row Seating Arrangement- 5 questions

Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 20 Easy-Moderate Classification (3 Fields) 05 Easy-Moderate Comparison Based Puzzle 05 Easy-Moderate Sequence Based Puzzle 05 Easy-Moderate Linear Based Arrangement (5 Persons) 02 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 05 Easy-Moderate Inequality 05 Easy-Moderate Coding-Decoding 01 Easy-Moderate Word Formation 01 Easy Miscellaneous 01 Easy Total 50 Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Tabular Data Interpretation- 5 questions Case let Data Interpretation (Time & Distance)- 5 questions Tabular Data Interpretation (Calculative)- 5 questions

Topic No. of Questions Level Data Interpretation 15 Moderate Missing Number series 05 Moderate Simplification 10 Easy Quadratic Equation 04 Easy-Moderate Q1-Q2 03 Moderate Arithmetic Word Problems 12 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

English Comprehension

Topic No. of Questions Level Reading Comprehension (Topic: Metrics) 10 Moderate Single Fillers 05 Moderate Cloze test 09 Moderate Error Detection 05 Easy-Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 05 Easy-Moderate Para Jumble 05 Easy-Moderate Word Swap 05 Easy-Moderate Word Usage 03 Easy-Moderate Miscellaneous 03 Easy Total 50 Easy-Moderate

General Awareness