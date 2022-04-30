ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC UDC Main 2022 today on 30th April 2022. The last date to download ESIC UDC Mains Call Letter 2022 for Phase-2 Written Exam is 30th April 2022. ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.
ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.
In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.
ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates
Events
Important Dates
Notification Release Date
28th December 2021
Online Application Registration Start Date
15th January 2022
Online Application Registration End Date
15th February 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date
9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022
ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam
19th March 2022
ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result
13th April 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date
22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam
30th April 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern
The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.
NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.
Phase II: Mains Exam
S. No.
Name of the Test
No. of questions.
Max.Marks
Duration
1
General Intelligence and Reasoning
50
50
2 hours
2
General Awareness
50
50
3
Quantitative Aptitude
50
50
4
English Comprehension
50
50
Total
200
200
NOTE:
(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.
(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.
ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.
Subjects
No. of Questions
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
General Intelligence and Reasoning
50
32- 34
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
50
28- 30
Moderate
General awareness
50
30- 32
Moderate
English Comprehension
50
32- 34
Moderate
Total
100
122- 130
Moderate
ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Exam Review
Candidates can check below detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.
General Intelligence and Reasoning
Puzzles And Seating Arrangement Topics:
- Year Based Puzzle- 5 questions
- Month Based Puzzle (9 person)- 5 questions
- Uncertain Seating Arrangement (17 Persons)- 5 questions
- Parallel Row Seating Arrangement- 5 questions
Topics
No. of Questions
Level
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
20
Easy-Moderate
Classification (3 Fields)
05
Easy-Moderate
Comparison Based Puzzle
05
Easy-Moderate
Sequence Based Puzzle
05
Easy-Moderate
Linear Based Arrangement (5 Persons)
02
Easy-Moderate
Syllogism
05
Easy-Moderate
Inequality
05
Easy-Moderate
Coding-Decoding
01
Easy-Moderate
Word Formation
01
Easy
Miscellaneous
01
Easy
Total
50
Easy-Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
- Tabular Data Interpretation- 5 questions
- Case let Data Interpretation (Time & Distance)- 5 questions
- Tabular Data Interpretation (Calculative)- 5 questions
Topic
No. of Questions
Level
Data Interpretation
15
Moderate
Missing Number series
05
Moderate
Simplification
10
Easy
Quadratic Equation
04
Easy-Moderate
Q1-Q2
03
Moderate
Arithmetic Word Problems
12
Moderate
Total
50
Moderate
English Comprehension
Topic
No. of Questions
Level
Reading Comprehension (Topic: Metrics)
10
Moderate
Single Fillers
05
Moderate
Cloze test
09
Moderate
Error Detection
05
Easy-Moderate
Sentence Rearrangement
05
Easy-Moderate
Para Jumble
05
Easy-Moderate
Word Swap
05
Easy-Moderate
Word Usage
03
Easy-Moderate
Miscellaneous
03
Easy
Total
50
Easy-Moderate
General Awareness
Topics
Topics
Bihar Diwas: 22nd March
International Intellectual Property Rank India: 43
Who Formed East India Association? Dadabhai Naoroji
Best Film of The year: Pushpa
High Court Judge appointed by whom? President
Top country Happiness Index: Finland
Educationist Society Founder: Mahadev Govind Ranade
Ashley Barty: Australian tennis player
UGC Head: D. P. Singh
Reappointed NATO Head name: Jens Stoltenberg
BATA Brand Ambassador: Disha Patani
My11Circle Brand Ambassador: Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad
Abu Dhabi Future of Museum related question
Sarika National Park: Rajasthan
NITI Aayog and FAO Launch Book Titled Indian Agriculture towards 2030
Arunachal Pradesh park touches International Boundry: Namdapha National Park
|
Plastic Waste Road related question?
1st para-athlete to receive Padma Bhushan: Devendra Jhajharia
MPC Full Form of “M”: Monetary
RC Lahoti: 35th Chief Justice of India passed away recently
Venue of Women’s T20: South Africa
Financial Literacy Week was released by: RBI
Fire Museum: Pune, Maharashtra
The theme of World Water Day: Groundwater: Making the invisible visible
Where has NATO started Cold Response 22: Norway
Dustlik Exercise: India-Uzbekistan
Women’s Host of World Cup 2022: New Zealand
Chairman of SEBI: Madhabi Puri Buch
Param Shakti: IIT Madras
