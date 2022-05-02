ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise

ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 on 30th April 2022. ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. Shortlisted candidates now will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 13th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions. Max.Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Examination.

Category Minimum Marks % Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 General (UR) 45% 90 OBC & EWS 40% 80 SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS) 35% 70 PWD 30% 60

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Previous Year’s Cut-off Marks (2019)

Meanwhile, candidates can gain an understanding of the cut-off marking form the previous years’ cut-off marks of ESIC UDC Mains 2019.

Region UR SC ST OBC EWS PWD A PWD B PWDC PWD D&E EXS Andhra Pradesh 117.5 96.5 86 — 93 64.75 — — — 76.75 Bihar 121.25 83.75 78.25 117.25 109.5 65.75 62.25 — — 92 Chhattisgarh 109.25 85.25 71.25 102.5 96.25 — 61.5 — — 70 Delhi D (M) D 111 74.25 77.25 87.5 90.75 78 64.25 80.5 60 70 Delhi HQRS 117.5 104.75 83.25 94 96.25 — 63.75 61.5 — 84.25 Delhi RO 126.25 100.25 80.25 108 103 69.75 — 96.75 101 89 Goa 111.25 — — 100 105.5 — — — — 83.75 Gujarat 119 106 82.5 104.25 102.5 60.75 66.75 83 — 76 Himachal Pradesh 116.75 91.75 — 87.75 91.25 81 — — — 82.25 J&K 109.25 — 90.25 — — — — — — — Jharkhand 123 77.75 83.25 — 92 — — — — 83.25 Karnataka 115.75 96.25 87.5 105.75 98.75 67.25 61.5 79.25 69.5 70.5 Kerala 123.5 88.5 — 116.5 93 66.75 70.75 66.75 — 87.75 Madhya Pradesh 118.25 91.25 77.5 105 91.25 70.25 — — — 74.75 North East Regions 114.5 87.25 92.75 98.75 91.25 — — — — 70 Orissa 121.5 107.25 85.5 115.5 104.5 — 60 — — 94 Puducherry 118.25 96 — 116.5 93.25 — — — — — Punjab 129.75 93.25 — 107.5 97.25 77.25 — 60.5 — 84 Rajasthan 119.5 86 92.25 109 98.5 61 75.75 69.25 76.75 87.75 Tamil Nadu 123.25 106.25 79.5 119.25 96.5 103.25 63.5 101.75 73.5 70 Telangana 121.75 103.25 99.25 111.5 110.25 — 67.75 72 — 77.5 Uttar Pradesh 123.25 91.75 — 108 106.5 82.25 63.5 94.25 — 94.25 Uttrakhand 119 — — 101.75 92.75 61 — — — 90.25 West Bengal 120.75 93.75 70.75 102.25 90 — 61 76 61.5 85.75

What next after ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

Shortlisted candidates in the Prelims & Mains now will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word, and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. The dates for the Computer Skills Test are yet to be announced. The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature with no negative marking. Marks obtained in the Computer Skill Test will not be counted for merit ranking.

