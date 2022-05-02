Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 was held on 30th April 2022. Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (State & Category-wise).

Created On: May 2, 2022 11:49 IST
Modified On: May 2, 2022 11:52 IST
ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 on 30th April 2022. ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. Shortlisted candidates now will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

13th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date

22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions.

Max.Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC 2022 Detailed Eligibility Criteria for 1736 Upper Division Clerk vacancies

ESIC UDC 2022 Admit Card, Exam Date, How to Apply, Selection Process

ESIC 2022 State wise Vacancy Details for UDC, MTS, Stenographer posts

ESIC UDC 2022: Check Previous Years Questions Papers with Answer Keys Download PDF

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

The marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Examination.

Category

Minimum Marks %

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200

General (UR)

45%

90

OBC & EWS

40%

80

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)

35%

70

PWD

30%

60

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Previous Year’s Cut-off Marks (2019)

Meanwhile, candidates can gain an understanding of the cut-off marking form the previous years’ cut-off marks of ESIC UDC Mains 2019.

Region 

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

PWD A

PWD B

PWDC

PWD D&E

EXS

Andhra Pradesh

117.5

96.5

86

 —

93

64.75

 —

 —

 —

76.75

Bihar

121.25

83.75

78.25

117.25

109.5

65.75

62.25

 —

 —

92

Chhattisgarh

109.25

85.25

71.25

102.5

96.25

 —

61.5

 —

 —

70

Delhi D (M) D

111

74.25

77.25

87.5

90.75

78

64.25

80.5

60

70

Delhi HQRS

117.5

104.75

83.25

94

96.25

 —

63.75

61.5

 —

84.25

Delhi RO

126.25

100.25

80.25

108

103

69.75

 —

96.75

101

89

Goa

111.25

 —

 —

100

105.5

 —

 —

 —

 —

83.75

Gujarat

119

106

82.5

104.25

102.5

60.75

66.75

83

 —

76

Himachal Pradesh

116.75

91.75

 —

87.75

91.25

81

 —

 —

 —

82.25

J&K

109.25

 —

90.25

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

Jharkhand

123

77.75

83.25

 —

92

 —

 —

 —

 —

83.25

Karnataka

115.75

96.25

87.5

105.75

98.75

67.25

61.5

79.25

69.5

70.5

Kerala

123.5

88.5

 —

116.5

93

66.75

70.75

66.75

 —

87.75

Madhya Pradesh

118.25

91.25

77.5

105

91.25

70.25

 —

 —

 —

74.75

North East Regions

114.5

87.25

92.75

98.75

91.25

 —

 —

 —

 —

70

Orissa

121.5

107.25

85.5

115.5

104.5

 —

60

 —

 —

94

Puducherry

118.25

96

 —

116.5

93.25

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

Punjab

129.75

93.25

 —

107.5

97.25

77.25

 —

60.5

 —

84

Rajasthan

119.5

86

92.25

109

98.5

61

75.75

69.25

76.75

87.75

Tamil Nadu

123.25

106.25

79.5

119.25

96.5

103.25

63.5

101.75

73.5

70

Telangana

121.75

103.25

99.25

111.5

110.25

 —

67.75

72

 —

77.5

Uttar Pradesh

123.25

91.75

 —

108

106.5

82.25

63.5

94.25

 —

94.25

Uttrakhand

119

 —

 —

101.75

92.75

61

 —

 —

90.25

West Bengal

120.75

93.75

70.75

102.25

90

 —

61

76

61.5

85.75

What next after ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

Shortlisted candidates in the Prelims & Mains now will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word, and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test. The dates for the Computer Skills Test are yet to be announced. The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature with no negative marking. Marks obtained in the Computer Skill Test will not be counted for merit ranking.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis (30th April 2022 All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

FAQ

Q1 What are the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Expected Cut-off marks?

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Expected Cut-Off Category-Wise: UR (90+), OBC/EWS (80+), SC/ST/EXS (70+), PWD (60+).

Q2 Where can I check ESIC UDC Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks?

Read Our Article ESIC UDC Mains Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks State & Category-wise on Jagran Josh.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 122- 130 overall good attempts.

Q4 When will the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Result be released?

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Result is expected to be released in May/June 2022.

Q5 Is there negative marking in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022?

Yes. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.
