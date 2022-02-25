ESIC Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon for IMO,MTS, Steno,UDC Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon release the Admit Card 2022 for various posts including IMO, MTS, Steno, UDC on its official website-esic.nic.in. Check process to download here.

ESIC Admit Card 2022 Update: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon release the Admit Card 2022 for various posts including IMO, MTS, Steno, UDC on its official website. ESIC has earlier completed its online apply process on 15 February 2022 for various posts including Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer.

Now ESIC will soon release the Admit Card on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download the ESIC Admit Card 2022 from its official website (once it is uploaded) after following these steps given below.

In a bid to download the ESIC Admit Card 2022 for online test, candidates will have to visit the ESIC website. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, they can access the window for call letter download.

How to Download ESIC Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website - esic.nic.in. Click on the link Click here to download relevant link displaying on the Home Page. You will get a new Window which will have to provide your login credentials including (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password/Date of Birth. You will get the Admit Card in a new window. Candidates should take a print out of the E-Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test



Candidate who have applied successfully for the above online exam should note that they will have to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with (i) Call Letter (ii) Photo Identity Proof as mentioned in the notification.



Candidates should note that they will have to specify in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.