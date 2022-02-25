ESIC Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon for IMO,MTS, Steno,UDC Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Process to Download

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon release the Admit Card 2022 for various posts including  IMO, MTS, Steno, UDC on its official website-esic.nic.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Feb 25, 2022 09:39 IST
ESIC Admit Card 2022 Update: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon release the Admit Card 2022 for various posts including  IMO, MTS, Steno, UDC on its official website. ESIC has earlier completed its online apply process on 15 February 2022 for various posts including Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer. 

Now ESIC will soon release the Admit Card on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download the ESIC Admit Card 2022 from its official website (once it is uploaded) after following these steps given below.

In a bid to download the ESIC Admit Card 2022 for online test, candidates will have to visit the ESIC website. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, they can access the window for call letter download.

How to Download ESIC Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website - esic.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link Click here to download  relevant link displaying on the Home Page.
  3. You will get a new Window which will have to provide your login credentials including  (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password/Date of Birth.
  4. You will get the Admit Card in a new window.
  5. Candidates should take a print out of the E-Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test


Candidate who have applied successfully for the above online exam should note that they will have to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with (i) Call Letter (ii) Photo Identity Proof as mentioned in the notification.


 Candidates should note that they will have to specify in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

FAQ

Which kind of documents are needed with Admit Card for Online Test?

Candidates will have to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter same as provided during registration. You will have to carry Photo Identity Proof with Call Letter during online exam.

What is selection process for ESIC UDC MTS Stenographer Recruitment 2022.

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test according to posts applied for.

How to Download ESIC UDC MTS Admit Card 2022?

ESIC admit card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website by using login credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth with the link available on the official website.
