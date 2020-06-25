FACT Recruitment 2020 for Graduate Engineer and Safety Officer Posts

FACT Recruitment 2020: Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd. (FACT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Safety Officers and Graduate Engineers on Temporary Contract Basis in FEDO. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 08 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 08 July 2020

FACT Vacancy Details

Safety Officer

Civil Engineer

Mechanical Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Instrumentation Engineer

Eligibility Criteria for FACT Graduate Engineer and Safety Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Safety Officer - B.Tech. Graduate in Fire And Safety Engineering OR Degree/Diploma in any other Engineering Or Degree in Science With Diploma in Industrial Safety from a Govt. recognized University / Institution with minimum 5 year relevant post qualification experience

Civil Engineer - Candidate shall be B.Tech. Graduate in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University / Institution with minimum 5 years relevant post qualification experience.

Mechanical Engineer - Candidate shall be B.Tech. Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University / Institution with minimum 5 years relevant post qualification experience.

Electrical Engineer - Candidate shall be B.Tech. Graduate in Electrical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University / Institution with minimum 5 years relevant post qualification experience.

Instrumentation Engineer - Candidate shall be B.Tech. Graduate in Instrumentation Engineering from a Govt. recognized University / Institution with minimum 5 years relevant post qualification experience.

Age Limit:

35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale:

Rs.25000/-per month (for graduate engineers with minimum 1-year relevant experience) + for additional years of experience additional 3% of Basic amount i.e. Rs.25000 x 3% = Rs.750/- per year for additional years of relevant experience limited to Rs.35000/-. An increase of 3% annually during the period of Contract Period in FEDO

Download FACT Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for FACT Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can send the duly filled application along with self-attested copies of certificates to the office of the Assistant General Manager (HR&IE), FEDO Building, The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited, Udyogamandal. PIN-683 501 latest by 08 July 2020.