FACT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 122 Graduate/Trade Apprentice Posts @fact.co.in, Check Application Process

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) Recruitment 2021: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has invited applications for the 122 Graduate/Trade Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 18 December 2021.

In a bid to apply for Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including National Trade Certificate in various trades and Engineering Degree (B Tech/BE UGC/AICTE recognized regular course) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Important Date for FACT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:18 December 2021.

Vacancy Details for FACT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice-24

Computer Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering= 4

Civil Engineering- 3

Chemical Engineering- 5

Mechanical Engineering- 5

Electrical & Electronics Engineering- 4

Electronics & instrumentation Engineering /Instrumentation & Control Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering-3



Trade Apprentice-98

Fitter- 24

Machinist- 8

Electrician- 15

Plumber- 4

Mechanic Motor Vehicle- 6

Carpenter- 2

Mechanic (Diesel)- 4

Instrument Mechanic- 12

Welder (Gas & Electric)- 9

Painter- 2

COPA / Front Office Assistant- 12



Eligibility Criteria for FACT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-Engineering Degree (B Tech/BE UGC/AICTE recognized regular course) in any one of following discipline:1.Computer 2.Computer Science and Engg. 3.Civil 4.Chemical 5. Mechanical 6.Electrical & Electronics 7.Instrumentation & Control 8.Applied Electronics & Instrumentation 9. Electronics & Instrumentation.

Trade Apprentice-National Trade Certificate in Fitter, Machinist, Electrician, Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Instrument Mechanic, Painter, Welder (Gas & Electric), Carpenter, Mechanic (Diesel), COPA / Front Office Assistant.

FACT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification-Graduate Apprentice: PDF





FACT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification-Trade Apprentice: PDF





How to Apply for FACT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 18 December 2021.