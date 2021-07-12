FAD 41 Recruitment 2021 for 458 Tradesman Mate, MTS, Fireman and Other Posts

FAD 41 Recruitment 2021 Notification: 41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor), JOA (Erstwhile LDC), Material Assistant (MA), MTS, Fireman and 255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) in the employment newspaper dated 10 July 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format within 21 days from the last day of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

FAD 41 Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 21 days of publication of advertisement in Employment News

FAD 41 Vacancy Details

Tradesman Mate (Mazdoor)- 330 JOA (LDC) - 20 Material Assistant (MA) - 19 MTS - 11 Fireman - 64 225 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate - 14

FAD 41 Eligible Criteria

Educational Qualification

Tradesman Mate (Mazdoor)- 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board. JOA (LDC) - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University Material Assistant (MA) - Graduate or equivalent in any discipline from any recognized university or Diploma in Material Management from a recognized University/ organisation MTS - 10thClass pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Fireman - 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. 225 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate - 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Age Limit:

Age calculation will be as on last date prescribed for receipt of application in open advertisement which will be considered as 21 days ( 28 days in case of candidate of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) from the last day of publication of advertisement in Employment News (for example, 1-7 Jan 2019, 07 Jan 2019 will be counted as the last day).

How to Apply for FAD 41 Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format in the prescribed format and send the application to 41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I) ABOU from eligible male/female candidates of Indian citizenship, to reachCommandant, 41 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN 909741, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post within 21 days from the last day of publication of advertisement in Employment New