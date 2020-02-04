FCI Manager Phase 2 Admit Card Date and Exam Date 2020 Announced @fci.gov.in, Check Updates Here

FCI Manager Phase 2 Admit Card Date and Exam Date 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the exam date and Admit Card date of Phase 2 Online Exam for the post of Manger (Category 2). As per the official notice, FCI Manager Phase 2 Exam will be held on 23 February 2020 (Sunday). Candidates who are qualified FCI Phase 1 Exam can appear for the FCI Manager Exam for Phase 2.

Candidates are also required to download FCI Manager Phase 2 Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. FCI Phase 2 Manager Admit Card will be available 10 days prior to the date of the exam. Hence, the FCI Phase 2 Manager Call Letter is expected to release by next week on the FCI official website www.fci.gov.in.

Candidates are required to use their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth for downloading the FCI Admit Card 2020.

FCI Manager Paper II will have 60 Multiple Choice Questions each carrying 02 marks. Paper will carry maximum 120 marks. The total time allotted to complete the test is one hour. There will be no negative marking in Phase-II exam. There will be questions on General Accounting and Finance for candidates applying for Manager (Accounts) OR on Agriculture, Food Science and Technology, Agricultural Engineering & Bio Technology for Manager (Technical) OR on Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering for candidates applying for Manager (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering).

The qualified candidates who would not be able to download FCI Admit Card online for Phase 2, should register their grievance at www.cgrs.ibps.in.

FCI Manager Phase 2 Admit Card Date and Exam Date PDF 2020