FCI Recruitment 2022 for General Manager Posts, Apply Now!

FCI Recruitment 2022 for General Manager Posts: Candidates can check the details here.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has published an advertisement for the recruitmnet of a General Manager. Superannuated engineers from central government/state government/psu are eligible for tjis opportunity.

FCI Manager Last Date of Application

The last date of the application is 16 AUgust 2022 so candidates are advised to apply for FCI Manager Recruitment right away.

FCI Manager Qualification

Degree in Civil Engineering

The officers who have supernanuated from rom central government/state government/psu at the pay level 13.

Age Limit

61 years

How to Apply for FCI Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates may submit application in the prescribed format along with attested copies of their educational qualification and other ddocuments to FCI, 16-20, Barakhamba Lane, New Delhi -110001