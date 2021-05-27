Ferozepur District Court Recruitment 2021 for Class 4 Posts, Download Notice @districts.ecourts.gov.in

Ferozepur Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Ferozepur , Punjab has published a recruitment notification for the post of Class-IV employees on contract basis at rates fixed by Deputy Commissioner for the financial year 2021-2022 on districts.ecourts.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ferozepur Class 4 Recruitment 2021 on or before 07 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application -07 June 2021 upto 5 PM

Ferozepur Court Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 51 Posts

Sweepers - 25 Chowkidars - 08 Mali - 10 Class-IV officials for operating the generators - 02 Lift Operators - 06

Ferozepur Court Class IV Salary:

Rs. 8776-/-

Eligibility Criteria for Ferozepur Court Class IV Posts

Educational Qualification:

Middle pass and knowledge of Punjabi upto Middle Standard

Ferozpur Court Class IV Age Limit:

18 to 35 Years

How to Apply for Ferozepur Court Class IV Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application with complete Biodata alongwith attested copies of relevant testimonials i.e. proof of qualification, category belongs to and two passport size photographs affixed out of which one should be pasted on the right upper side of the application to the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Ferozpur on or before 07 June 2021 upto 5PM.

All the candidates will appear alongwith their original testimonials in the office of undersigned on the date fixed for interview which will be intimated in due course through official website. No TA/DA will be paid to the candidate for the said purpose.

Ferozepur Court Class IV Posts Notification Download