Gargi College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Gargi College Cut-Off 2020: When it comes to DU 2020 admissions, Gargi college is famous among ladies aiming to pursue an undergraduate course of their choice. An all-women institution, Gargi college is one of the top rated colleges of the University of Delhi’s south campus. As such, the cut off of Gargi college 2020 is likely to demand the best from its applicants. Applicants can expect the Gargi college 2020 cut off to be released soon after the DU 2020 registration process for is over. Candidates applying for merit based admission will be required to meet the specified Gargi college 2020 cut off in order to be eligible for the admission process. For the applicants eagerly awaiting the release of Gargi college cut off 2020, all the details regarding the same, once released, including previous cut off trends are available here. Additionally, candidates will also find information about the admission process post release of Gargi college 2020 cut off, fee structure, facilities, etc., by going through the article below.

Gargi College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Gargi College first cutoff list To be notified Gargi College second cutoff list To be notified Gargi College third cutoff list To be notified Gargi College fourth cutoff list To be notified Gargi College fifth cutoff list To be notified Gargi College sixth cutoff list To be notified Gargi Collegeseventh cutoff list To be notified

Gargi College Cut-off 2020 - Details

Applicants will be required to meet the cut off of Gargi college 2020 in order to become eligible for admission. The Gargi college 2020 cut off marks and criteria will be determined by the individual departments concerned. Aspirants while calculating their Class 12 marks for Gargi college cut off 2020 will have to ensure that they follow the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi and/or any criteria specified by the college.

The intake capacity of the college along with the number of applicants are some of the several factor that will govern the cut off of Gargi college 2020. Candidates can have an idea about the Gargi college cut off 2020 by going through the cut off trends of the previous year.

Gargi College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Gargi College released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. Given below are the first five cut off list of Gargi college 2019 in a chronological order.

Gargi College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Gargi College allowed only the best of the applicants to make it through the admission process. Here’s a look at the Gargi College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most poular courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) History 95 90 86 86 85 90 94 B.A (Hons) English 96 91 89 89 85 96 95 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 94 90 88 90 94 96 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 97 95 92 92 92 94 96.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 84 84 84 84 90 89 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 49.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 90 87 87 86 86 95 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 75 75 75 75 79 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 95.3 93 90 90 90 93 95 B.Sc. Physical Science 92 89 88 77 72 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 96.33 90.33 88.33 85 90.33 96.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.33 92.33 84.33 82.33 65 88.33 94 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.66 89.66 80.66 80.66 60 92.33 90.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 97 96 90 85 85 96 96 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95.5 92 89 90 95 96.5 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.66 87.66 78.66 78 60 87.66 87.66 B.Com 95.5 90.5 85 80 82 90 95.25 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91.5 88 82 85 92 96.25

Gargi College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Gargi College 2019 showed a shard dip for some of the courses while some others showed a minimal or slight dip.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 93 88 85 88 93 Closed B.A (Hons) History 94.5 Closed Closed Closed 84.5 89 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 83.5 83 83 83 89 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi 81 78 74 72 73 73 78.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 49.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 94 91 91 91 Closed 96 B.A (Hons) English 95.75 Closed 88 Closed 83 95.75 94 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 94 89 84 86 92 92 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 94.66 92 88.66 80 85 92 92 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 95.33 89 85 84 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science 91 88.66 87 76 72 88 88.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 91 Closed 81.33 64 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.66 95 89.66 83 83 95 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.33 87.33 78 76 60 87 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 88 Closed 75 60 90 90 B.Com 95.25 Closed 84.75 79.5 80 88 95 B.Com (Hons) 96.25 Closed 86 80 84 91 96

Gargi College 2019 Third Cut-off

The Gargi College 2019 cut-off closed off for many of the courses for different categories.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) History Closed 89.75 Closed Closed Closed 88 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 82.5 82 82 82 89 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 95 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 70 71 71 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 Closed 45 45 45 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 87 84 88 93 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 93 90.75 90.75 91 Closed 96 B.A (Hons) English 95.5 90.75 Closed 88 Closed 95.5 93 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.75 93.25 86 80 84 90 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 91 88.33 78 82 91 93 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 94 88.66 82 82 88 94.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93.33 89 Closed 80 63 85 92.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed 80 Closed 60 87 89.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94.33 93 89 81.33 83 93 93 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.33 86.66 77.66 74 60 87 89.66 B.Com 95 Closed Closed 79.25 80 88 94.75 B.Com (Hons) 96.25 Closed 85 78 83 90 95.75

Gargi College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this list also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 92.5 Closed 90.5 91 Closed 95.5 B.A. (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 86 Closed 95.5 Closed B.A. (Hons) History Closed 89.75 Closed Closed Closed 87.5 Closed B.A. (Hons) Economics Closed 93 86 Closed 88 90 Closed B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 69 70 70 77.5 B.A. (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 81 81.5 82 89 Closed B.A. (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 94.75 B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 92.66 88.66 80 83 93 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 93 Closed 78 83 Closed 94.5 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 90.66 Closed 75 80 90 91.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 93.66 88.33 80 80 86 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92.33 88 Closed 79 62 84 91.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 85.66 Closed 70 58 85 88 B.Sc. Physical Science 90.33 88.33 84.33 70 72 88 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 86 Closed 75 60 80 88 B.Com 94.75 Closed Closed 79 80 88 94.25 B.Com (Hons) 96 91.5 84.75 76 83 90 95.5

Gargi College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Gargi College 2019.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 92 85.5 93 87 92 Closed B.A (Hons) English 95.25 90.5 Closed Closed Closed 95.25 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 78 Closed 67 69 69 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 92 Closed 90.5 91 Closed 95.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed 89.5 Closed Closed Closed 87 93.75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 82.5 80 81 81.5 88 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 94.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89 85 Closed 74 60 78 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 92.33 88.33 76 83 93 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 92.25 Closed Closed 82 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 90 87 Closed 78 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science 89.33 88 82 85 72 88 88.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 92.66 87.66 75 78 85 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91.33 86 82.33 78 61 83 88 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 83 76 69 58 83 86 B.Com 94.75 Closed 84.75 78.5 80 88 94 B.Com (Hons) 95.75 Closed 84.25 75 83 90 95

Gargi College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Having learnt about the cut off trends of Gargi college from the previous year, aspirants must also ensure that they have a beforehand knowledge of the admission process. As soon as the Gargi college cut off 2020 is released, candidates meeting the requirements need to proceed with the admission process. It is important that eligible candidates do not delay in the admission as they will be provided with a window of only three days to complete the same. Aspirants meeting the Gargi college 2020 cut off will first have to undergo the document verification process. After the completion of this step, candidates will find an activated link for admission fee payment on their registration portal on the official website of University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on the link and complete the fee payment in order to complete the admission process.

Gargi College Fee Structure 2020

Considering the admission window after the release of Gargi college cut off 2020 is relatively small, it is essential that candidates are aware of the course fees that they will be required to deposit to complete the admission fees. Details of Gargi college fee structure 2020 for different courses is provided below.

Course Total Annual Fee (Rs.) B.A (Hons) 12,295 B.Sc (Hons) 14,045 B.Com/B.Com (Hons) 12,495

*Tentative

Gargi College: Facilities on Campus

To help provide aspirants with an engaging student-life, Gargi college offers a host of on-campus facilities, the details of which have been provided below.

Lush green campus

Library: Digitalised with WEBOPAC and facility of UGC INFLIBNET and access to DU Library Catalogue

Food Court: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced

Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned, state-of-the-art with a seating capacity of 750

Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility: one of the two colleges and the only Women's college in University of Delhi to have the same

Bookstore

Open Air Theatre

Medical facilities

Students’ Union Room

About Gargi College

Named after Gargi, figuring in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishada of the Vedic Age, the Gargi college was established in the year 1967. it has the honour of being one of the two colleges in Delhi to have been awarded the prestigious College with a Potential for Excellence grant, by the UGC. The college has been ranked 10th in among the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi in the NIRF rankings 2020.