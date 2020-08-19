Gargi College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Gargi College Cut-Off 2020: When it comes to DU 2020 admissions, Gargi college is famous among ladies aiming to pursue an undergraduate course of their choice. An all-women institution, Gargi college is one of the top rated colleges of the University of Delhi’s south campus. As such, the cut off of Gargi college 2020 is likely to demand the best from its applicants. Applicants can expect the Gargi college 2020 cut off to be released soon after the DU 2020 registration process for is over. Candidates applying for merit based admission will be required to meet the specified Gargi college 2020 cut off in order to be eligible for the admission process. For the applicants eagerly awaiting the release of Gargi college cut off 2020, all the details regarding the same, once released, including previous cut off trends are available here. Additionally, candidates will also find information about the admission process post release of Gargi college 2020 cut off, fee structure, facilities, etc., by going through the article below.
Gargi College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
Gargi College first cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Gargi College second cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Gargi College third cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Gargi College fourth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Gargi College fifth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Gargi College sixth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Gargi Collegeseventh cutoff list
|
To be notified
Gargi College Cut-off 2020 - Details
Applicants will be required to meet the cut off of Gargi college 2020 in order to become eligible for admission. The Gargi college 2020 cut off marks and criteria will be determined by the individual departments concerned. Aspirants while calculating their Class 12 marks for Gargi college cut off 2020 will have to ensure that they follow the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi and/or any criteria specified by the college.
The intake capacity of the college along with the number of applicants are some of the several factor that will govern the cut off of Gargi college 2020. Candidates can have an idea about the Gargi college cut off 2020 by going through the cut off trends of the previous year.
Gargi College Cut-off 2019
Last Year, Gargi College released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. Given below are the first five cut off list of Gargi college 2019 in a chronological order.
Gargi College 2019 First Cut-off
The first cut-off of Gargi College allowed only the best of the applicants to make it through the admission process. Here’s a look at the Gargi College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most poular courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
95
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
85
|
90
|
94
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
96
|
91
|
89
|
89
|
85
|
96
|
95
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
97
|
94
|
90
|
88
|
90
|
94
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
|
97
|
95
|
92
|
92
|
92
|
94
|
96.5
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
90
|
84
|
84
|
84
|
84
|
90
|
89
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
50
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
49.5
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
96
|
90
|
87
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
95
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
82
|
80
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
79
|
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
|
95.3
|
93
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
93
|
95
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
92
|
89
|
88
|
77
|
72
|
88
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
97
|
96.33
|
90.33
|
88.33
|
85
|
90.33
|
96.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94.33
|
92.33
|
84.33
|
82.33
|
65
|
88.33
|
94
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
92.66
|
89.66
|
80.66
|
80.66
|
60
|
92.33
|
90.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
97
|
96
|
90
|
85
|
85
|
96
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
97
|
95.5
|
92
|
89
|
90
|
95
|
96.5
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
90.66
|
87.66
|
78.66
|
78
|
60
|
87.66
|
87.66
|
B.Com
|
95.5
|
90.5
|
85
|
80
|
82
|
90
|
95.25
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
96.5
|
91.5
|
88
|
82
|
85
|
92
|
96.25
Gargi College 2019 Second Cut-off
The second cut-off of Gargi College 2019 showed a shard dip for some of the courses while some others showed a minimal or slight dip.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
96.5
|
93
|
88
|
85
|
88
|
93
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
94.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
84.5
|
89
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
90
|
83.5
|
83
|
83
|
83
|
89
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
81
|
78
|
74
|
72
|
73
|
73
|
78.5
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
95.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
95
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
49.5
|
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
|
Closed
|
94
|
91
|
91
|
91
|
Closed
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
95.75
|
Closed
|
88
|
Closed
|
83
|
95.75
|
94
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
95.5
|
94
|
89
|
84
|
86
|
92
|
92
|
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
|
94.66
|
92
|
88.66
|
80
|
85
|
92
|
92
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96
|
95.33
|
89
|
85
|
84
|
89
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science
|
91
|
88.66
|
87
|
76
|
72
|
88
|
88.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94
|
91
|
Closed
|
81.33
|
64
|
86
|
86
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
95.66
|
95
|
89.66
|
83
|
83
|
95
|
95
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
90.33
|
87.33
|
78
|
76
|
60
|
87
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
91
|
88
|
Closed
|
75
|
60
|
90
|
90
|
B.Com
|
95.25
|
Closed
|
84.75
|
79.5
|
80
|
88
|
95
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
96.25
|
Closed
|
86
|
80
|
84
|
91
|
96
Gargi College 2019 Third Cut-off
The Gargi College 2019 cut-off closed off for many of the courses for different categories.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
89.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
88
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
82.5
|
82
|
82
|
82
|
89
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
95
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
70
|
71
|
71
|
78
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
45
|
Closed
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
87
|
84
|
88
|
93
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
|
Closed
|
93
|
90.75
|
90.75
|
91
|
Closed
|
96
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
95.5
|
90.75
|
Closed
|
88
|
Closed
|
95.5
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
94.75
|
93.25
|
86
|
80
|
84
|
90
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
|
Closed
|
91
|
88.33
|
78
|
82
|
91
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
95
|
94
|
88.66
|
82
|
82
|
88
|
94.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
93.33
|
89
|
Closed
|
80
|
63
|
85
|
92.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
80
|
Closed
|
60
|
87
|
89.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
94.33
|
93
|
89
|
81.33
|
83
|
93
|
93
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
90.33
|
86.66
|
77.66
|
74
|
60
|
87
|
89.66
|
B.Com
|
95
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
79.25
|
80
|
88
|
94.75
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
96.25
|
Closed
|
85
|
78
|
83
|
90
|
95.75
Gargi College 2019 Fourth Cut-off
In line with the previous cut-off, this list also saw closing of admissions for many courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology
|
Closed
|
92.5
|
Closed
|
90.5
|
91
|
Closed
|
95.5
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
Closed
|
95.5
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
89.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
87.5
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
93
|
86
|
Closed
|
88
|
90
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
69
|
70
|
70
|
77.5
|
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
81
|
81.5
|
82
|
89
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
94.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
94
|
92.66
|
88.66
|
80
|
83
|
93
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
Closed
|
93
|
Closed
|
78
|
83
|
Closed
|
94.5
|
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
|
Closed
|
90.66
|
Closed
|
75
|
80
|
90
|
91.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
Closed
|
93.66
|
88.33
|
80
|
80
|
86
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
92.33
|
88
|
Closed
|
79
|
62
|
84
|
91.33
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
89
|
85.66
|
Closed
|
70
|
58
|
85
|
88
|
B.Sc. Physical Science
|
90.33
|
88.33
|
84.33
|
70
|
72
|
88
|
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
90
|
86
|
Closed
|
75
|
60
|
80
|
88
|
B.Com
|
94.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
79
|
80
|
88
|
94.25
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
96
|
91.5
|
84.75
|
76
|
83
|
90
|
95.5
Gargi College 2019 Fifth Cut-off
Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Gargi College 2019.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
96.25
|
92
|
85.5
|
93
|
87
|
92
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
95.25
|
90.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
95.25
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
78
|
Closed
|
67
|
69
|
69
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
|
Closed
|
92
|
Closed
|
90.5
|
91
|
Closed
|
95.25
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
87
|
93.75
|
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
|
Closed
|
82.5
|
80
|
81
|
81.5
|
88
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
95.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
94.5
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
89
|
85
|
Closed
|
74
|
60
|
78
|
86
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
92.33
|
88.33
|
76
|
83
|
93
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
Closed
|
92.25
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
82
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
|
Closed
|
90
|
87
|
Closed
|
78
|
89
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science
|
89.33
|
88
|
82
|
85
|
72
|
88
|
88.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
Closed
|
92.66
|
87.66
|
75
|
78
|
85
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
91.33
|
86
|
82.33
|
78
|
61
|
83
|
88
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
Closed
|
83
|
76
|
69
|
58
|
83
|
86
|
B.Com
|
94.75
|
Closed
|
84.75
|
78.5
|
80
|
88
|
94
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
95.75
|
Closed
|
84.25
|
75
|
83
|
90
|
95
Gargi College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
Having learnt about the cut off trends of Gargi college from the previous year, aspirants must also ensure that they have a beforehand knowledge of the admission process. As soon as the Gargi college cut off 2020 is released, candidates meeting the requirements need to proceed with the admission process. It is important that eligible candidates do not delay in the admission as they will be provided with a window of only three days to complete the same. Aspirants meeting the Gargi college 2020 cut off will first have to undergo the document verification process. After the completion of this step, candidates will find an activated link for admission fee payment on their registration portal on the official website of University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on the link and complete the fee payment in order to complete the admission process.
Gargi College Fee Structure 2020
Considering the admission window after the release of Gargi college cut off 2020 is relatively small, it is essential that candidates are aware of the course fees that they will be required to deposit to complete the admission fees. Details of Gargi college fee structure 2020 for different courses is provided below.
|
Course
|
Total Annual Fee (Rs.)
|
B.A (Hons)
|
12,295
|
B.Sc (Hons)
|
14,045
|
B.Com/B.Com (Hons)
|
12,495
*Tentative
Gargi College: Facilities on Campus
To help provide aspirants with an engaging student-life, Gargi college offers a host of on-campus facilities, the details of which have been provided below.
- Lush green campus
- Library: Digitalised with WEBOPAC and facility of UGC INFLIBNET and access to DU Library Catalogue
- Food Court: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
- Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned, state-of-the-art with a seating capacity of 750
- Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility: one of the two colleges and the only Women's college in University of Delhi to have the same
- Bookstore
- Open Air Theatre
- Medical facilities
- Students’ Union Room
About Gargi College
Named after Gargi, figuring in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishada of the Vedic Age, the Gargi college was established in the year 1967. it has the honour of being one of the two colleges in Delhi to have been awarded the prestigious College with a Potential for Excellence grant, by the UGC. The college has been ranked 10th in among the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi in the NIRF rankings 2020.