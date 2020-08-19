Study at Home
Gargi College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

For all the ladies vying for admission to Gargi College under DU admission 2020, know all about the cut off Gargi college 2020 including cut off trends, fee structure, admission procedure, facilities, etc., here.

Aug 19, 2020 11:52 IST
Gargi College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Gargi College Cut-Off 2020: When it comes to DU 2020 admissions, Gargi college is famous among ladies aiming to pursue an undergraduate course of their choice. An all-women institution, Gargi college is one of the top rated colleges of the University of Delhi’s south campus. As such, the cut off of Gargi college 2020 is likely to demand the best from its applicants. Applicants can expect the Gargi college 2020 cut off to be released soon after the DU 2020 registration process for is over. Candidates applying for merit based admission will be required to meet the specified Gargi college 2020 cut off in order to be eligible for the admission process. For the applicants eagerly awaiting the release of Gargi college cut off 2020, all the details regarding the same, once released, including previous cut off trends are available here. Additionally, candidates will also find information about the admission process post release of Gargi college 2020 cut off, fee structure, facilities, etc., by going through the article below.

Gargi College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

Gargi College first cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi College second cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi College third cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi College fourth cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi College fifth cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi College sixth cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi Collegeseventh cutoff list

To be notified

Gargi College Cut-off 2020 - Details

Applicants will be required to meet the cut off of Gargi college 2020 in order to become eligible for admission. The Gargi college 2020 cut off marks and criteria will be determined by the individual departments concerned. Aspirants while calculating their Class 12 marks for Gargi college cut off 2020 will have to ensure that they follow the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi and/or any criteria specified by the college.

The intake capacity of the college along with the number of applicants are some of the several factor that will govern the cut off of Gargi college 2020. Candidates can have an idea about the Gargi college cut off 2020 by going through the cut off trends of the previous year.

Gargi College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Gargi College released a total of 8 cut-offs for the various courses. Given below are the first five cut off list of Gargi college 2019 in a chronological order. 

Gargi College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Gargi College allowed only the best of the applicants to make it through the admission process. Here’s a look at the Gargi College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most poular courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) History

95

90

86

86

85

90

94

B.A (Hons) English

96

91

89

89

85

96

95

B.A (Hons) Economics

97

94

90

88

90

94

96

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

97

95

92

92

92

94

96.5

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

90

84

84

84

84

90

89

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

50

45

45

45

45

45

49.5

B.A (Hons) Political Science

96

90

87

87

86

86

95

B.A (Hons) Hindi

82

80

75

75

75

75

79

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

95.3

93

90

90

90

93

95

B.Sc. Physical Science

92

89

88

77

72

88

89

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

97

96.33

90.33

88.33

85

90.33

96.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94.33

92.33

84.33

82.33

65

88.33

94

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

92.66

89.66

80.66

80.66

60

92.33

90.66

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

97

96

90

85

85

96

96

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

97

95.5

92

89

90

95

96.5

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.66

87.66

78.66

78

60

87.66

87.66

B.Com

95.5

90.5

85

80

82

90

95.25

B.Com (Hons)

96.5

91.5

88

82

85

92

96.25

Gargi College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Gargi College 2019 showed a shard dip for some of the courses while some others showed a minimal or slight dip.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) Economics

96.5

93

88

85

88

93

Closed

B.A (Hons) History

94.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

84.5

89

Closed

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

90

83.5

83

83

83

89

Closed

B.A (Hons) Hindi

81

78

74

72

73

73

78.5

B.A (Hons) Political Science

95.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

95

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

45

45

45

45

45

49.5

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

94

91

91

91

Closed

96

B.A (Hons) English

95.75

Closed

88

Closed

83

95.75

94

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

95.5

94

89

84

86

92

92

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

94.66

92

88.66

80

85

92

92

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96

95.33

89

85

84

89

89

B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science

91

88.66

87

76

72

88

88.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94

91

Closed

81.33

64

86

86

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95.66

95

89.66

83

83

95

95

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.33

87.33

78

76

60

87

90

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

91

88

Closed

75

60

90

90

B.Com

95.25

Closed

84.75

79.5

80

88

95

B.Com (Hons)

96.25

Closed

86

80

84

91

96

Gargi College 2019 Third Cut-off

The Gargi College 2019 cut-off closed off for many of the courses for different categories.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

89.75

Closed

Closed

Closed

88

Closed

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

82.5

82

82

82

89

Closed

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

95

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

70

71

71

78

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

45

Closed

45

45

45

Closed

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

87

84

88

93

Closed

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

93

90.75

90.75

91

Closed

96

B.A (Hons) English

95.5

90.75

Closed

88

Closed

95.5

93

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

94.75

93.25

86

80

84

90

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

Closed

91

88.33

78

82

91

93

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

95

94

88.66

82

82

88

94.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

93.33

89

Closed

80

63

85

92.33

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

Closed

Closed

80

Closed

60

87

89.66

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

94.33

93

89

81.33

83

93

93

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.33

86.66

77.66

74

60

87

89.66

B.Com

95

Closed

Closed

79.25

80

88

94.75

B.Com (Hons)

96.25

Closed

85

78

83

90

95.75

Gargi College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this list also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

92.5

Closed

90.5

91

Closed

95.5

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

Closed

95.5

Closed

B.A. (Hons) History

Closed

89.75

Closed

Closed

Closed

87.5

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Economics

Closed

93

86

Closed

88

90

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

69

70

70

77.5

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

Closed

81

81.5

82

89

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

94.75

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

Closed

Closed

45

45

45

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

94

92.66

88.66

80

83

93

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

93

Closed

78

83

Closed

94.5

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

Closed

90.66

Closed

75

80

90

91.66

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

93.66

88.33

80

80

86

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

92.33

88

Closed

79

62

84

91.33

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

89

85.66

Closed

70

58

85

88

B.Sc. Physical Science

90.33

88.33

84.33

70

72

88

 

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

90

86

Closed

75

60

80

88

B.Com

94.75

Closed

Closed

79

80

88

94.25

B.Com (Hons)

96

91.5

84.75

76

83

90

95.5

Gargi College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories in the fifth cut-off of Gargi College 2019.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) Economics

96.25

92

85.5

93

87

92

Closed

B.A (Hons) English

95.25

90.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

95.25

Closed

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

78

Closed

67

69

69

Closed

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

92

Closed

90.5

91

Closed

95.25

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

89.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

87

93.75

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

82.5

80

81

81.5

88

Closed

B.A (Hons) Political Science

95.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

94.5

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

Closed

Closed

45

45

45

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

89

85

Closed

74

60

78

86

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

92.33

88.33

76

83

93

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

92.25

Closed

Closed

82

Closed

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

Closed

90

87

Closed

78

89

89

B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science

89.33

88

82

85

72

88

88.33

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

92.66

87.66

75

78

85

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

91.33

86

82.33

78

61

83

88

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Closed

83

76

69

58

83

86

B.Com

94.75

Closed

84.75

78.5

80

88

94

B.Com (Hons)

95.75

Closed

84.25

75

83

90

95

Gargi College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Having learnt about the cut off trends of Gargi college from the previous year, aspirants must also ensure that they have a beforehand knowledge of the admission process. As soon as the Gargi college cut off 2020 is released, candidates meeting the requirements need to proceed with the admission process. It is important that eligible candidates do not delay in the admission as they will be provided with a window of only three days to complete the same. Aspirants meeting the Gargi college 2020 cut off will first have to undergo the document verification process. After the completion of this step, candidates will find an activated link for admission fee payment on their registration portal on the official website of University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on the link and complete the fee payment in order to complete the admission process.

Gargi College Fee Structure 2020

Considering the admission window after the release of Gargi college cut off 2020 is relatively small, it is essential that candidates are aware of the course fees that they will be required to deposit to complete the admission fees. Details of Gargi college fee structure 2020 for different courses is provided below.

 

Course

Total Annual Fee (Rs.)

B.A (Hons)

12,295

B.Sc (Hons)

14,045

B.Com/B.Com (Hons)

12,495

*Tentative

Gargi College: Facilities on Campus

To help provide aspirants with an engaging student-life, Gargi college offers a host of on-campus facilities, the details of which have been provided below. 

  • Lush green campus
  • Library: Digitalised with WEBOPAC and facility of UGC INFLIBNET and access to DU Library Catalogue
  • Food Court: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
  • Auditorium: Fully air-conditioned, state-of-the-art with a seating capacity of 750
  • Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility: one of the two colleges and the only Women's college in University of Delhi to have the same
  • Bookstore
  • Open Air Theatre
  • Medical facilities
  • Students’ Union Room

About Gargi College

Named after Gargi, figuring in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishada of the Vedic Age, the Gargi college was established in the year 1967. it has the honour of being one of the two colleges in Delhi to have been awarded the prestigious College with a Potential for Excellence grant, by the UGC. The college has been ranked 10th in among the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi in the NIRF rankings 2020.

