GATE Exam Centres 2023 (Out): Check Zone Wise List of Exam Cities for GATE

GATE Exam 2023: IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 engineering entrance exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam must be aware of GATE exam centres 2023. They can go through the article to check GATE zone-wise exam centres 2023.

GATE Exam Centres 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has already released the list of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam centres 2023 zone-wise along with city codes. Candidates appearing for the PG engineering entrance exam can check GATE 2023 exam centres at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Apart from the official website, GATE exam centres have also been provided below on this page.

Candidates were allowed to select the GATE exam centres while filling up their application forms. Also, they were allowed to change the GATE exam centres 2023 during the correction period without paying any additional fee. As per the announced dates, the GATE exam 2023 will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted GATE exam centres by the specified time.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023

This year, IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE exam. The entrance exam is conducted to select candidates for admission to PG engineering courses. The GATE scores are also taken into consideration during PSU recruitments. The GATE exam is conducted jointly by the seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee, and Kanpur) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore every year.

GATE Exam Centres 2023

As per updates, this year, the authorities decreased the number of foreign exam centres. The GATE 2023 exam will not be conducted at these centres - Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), or Thimphu (Bhutan), according to an official statement. The Institute mentioned operational issues as the reason for removing these cities from the exam centre list.

Also, in India, IIT Kanpur has added a new city to the GATE 2023 exam centre list. Ludhiyana city is a newly added GATE exam centre 2023 in the IIT Roorkee zone. IIT Kanpur has also announced 23 new examination centres for the GATE 2023. This year, GATE will be held in more than 200 cities across India while foreign nationals can appear for the exam in a total of 8 cities in abroad.

GATE 2023 Exam Centres and Zonal Centres

While filling out the application form, candidates are required to select the three cities GATE 2023 exam centres in order of their preference. They also have to make sure that all three choices should be from the same GATE 2023 zone. There are a total of 8 zones. Check some of the zone-wise GATE exam centres below -

Zone Number Zonal GATE Office List of Examination Cities Zone-1 IISc Bangalore Chairperson, GATE, IISc Bangalore, Bengaluru - 560 012 Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool Kerala: Angamaly, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Payyanur, Thrissur, Vatakara, Wayanad Karnataka: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bidar, Chikkballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi (Hubli)/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru, Manipal, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru Telangana: Hyderabad, Medak, Nalgonda Andaman and Nicobar: Port Blair Zone-2 IIT Bombay Chairperson, GATE, IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai - 400 076 Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Akola, Ambajogai (dropped), Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati, Bhusawal, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai-Thane, Panvel-Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Vasai-Palghar, Wardha, Yavatmal Goa: Goa Zone-3 IIT Delhi Chairperson, GATE, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas, New Delhi - 110 016 Haryana: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar Ladakh: Leh Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Ujjain New Delhi: New Delhi Rajasthan: Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura Zone-4 IIT Guwahati Chairperson, GATE, IIT Guwahati Guwahati - 781 039 Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad Manipur: Imphal Meghalaya: Shillong Mizoram: Aizawl Nagaland: Dimapur-Kohima Sikkim: Gangtok Tripura: Agartala West Bengal: Asansol-Durgapur, Burdwa, Kalyan, Siliguri Zone-5 IIT Kanpur Chairperson, GATE, IIT Kanpur Kanpur - 208 016 Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi Zone-6 IIT Kharagpur Chairperson, GATE, IIT Kharagpur Kharagpur - 721 302 Andhra Pradesh: Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Chhattisgarh: Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur Jharkhand: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Odisha: Balasore, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur West Bengal: Baharampur-Murshidabad, Bankura, Howrah, Kharagpur, Kolaghat, Kolkata Zone-7 IIT Madras Chairperson, GATE, IIT Madras Chennai - 600 036 Andhra Pradesh: Chirala, Chittoor, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati Kerala: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram Pondicherry: Puducherry Tamilnadu: Chennai South, Chennai West, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal Zone-8 IIT Roorkee Chairperson, GATE, IIT Roorkee Roorkee - 247 667 Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan Punjab: Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida

GATE Exam Centres 2023 for Foreign Nationals

The details about exam centres will be mentioned on the GATE admit card 2023. Therefore, candidates must download the same and carry it along with them while going for the GATE exam 2023. As per the official website, this time in Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted. Further this year, the GATE 2023 exam will not be held at these centres -

Country City Bangladesh Dhaka Nepal Kathmandu Singapore Singapore Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Bhutan Thimphu Mauritius Port Louis Maldives Male

How To Change GATE Exam Centres 2023?

While filling up the application form, candidates can choose three cities from the list of GATE 2023 examination cities from the list provided above in table. The first and second choices must be from the same GATE zone and the third choice can be from any GATE zone.

However, if any candidates want to change the GATE 2023 exam centres, they could have done till the application correction window was open. Now, they won't be able to change their GATE exam centres 2023. Although for information they can go through the steps to know how to change GATE centre -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE.

2nd Step - Now, on the homepage, login with Enrolment ID/Email Address, Password and Captcha.

3rd Step - Click on Change GATE Examination City.

4th Step - After making changes to GATE 2023 examination city, candidates have to pay fees.

5th Step - Complete the payment and submit the form.

