GATE Exam Centres 2023 (Out): Check Zone Wise List of Exam Cities for GATE

GATE Exam 2023: IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 engineering entrance exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam must be aware of GATE exam centres 2023. They can go through the article to check GATE zone-wise exam centres 2023. 

GATE Exam Centres 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has already released the list of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam centres 2023 zone-wise along with city codes. Candidates appearing for the PG engineering entrance exam can check GATE 2023 exam centres at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Apart from the official website, GATE exam centres have also been provided below on this page. 

Candidates were allowed to select the GATE exam centres while filling up their application forms. Also, they were allowed to change the GATE exam centres 2023 during the correction period without paying any additional fee. As per the announced dates, the GATE exam 2023 will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted GATE exam centres by the specified time. 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 

This year, IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE exam. The entrance exam is conducted to select candidates for admission to PG engineering courses. The GATE scores are also taken into consideration during PSU recruitments. The GATE exam is conducted jointly by the seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee, and Kanpur) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore every year. 

GATE Exam Centres 2023  

As per updates, this year, the authorities decreased the number of foreign exam centres. The GATE 2023 exam will not be conducted at these centres - Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), or Thimphu (Bhutan), according to an official statement. The Institute mentioned operational issues as the reason for removing these cities from the exam centre list.  

Also, in India, IIT Kanpur has added a new city to the GATE 2023 exam centre list. Ludhiyana city is a newly added GATE exam centre 2023 in the IIT Roorkee zone. IIT Kanpur has also announced 23 new examination centres for the GATE 2023. This year, GATE will be held in more than 200 cities across India while foreign nationals can appear for the exam in a total of 8 cities in abroad. 

GATE 2023 Exam Centres and Zonal Centres 

While filling out the application form, candidates are required to select the three cities GATE 2023 exam centres in order of their preference. They also have to make sure that all three choices should be from the same GATE 2023 zone. There are a total of 8 zones. Check some of the zone-wise GATE exam centres below -   

Zone Number 

Zonal GATE Office

List of Examination Cities

Zone-1

IISc Bangalore

Chairperson, GATE,

IISc Bangalore,

Bengaluru - 560 012

Andhra Pradesh: Ananthapuramu, Kurnool

Kerala: Angamaly, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Payyanur, Thrissur, Vatakara, Wayanad

Karnataka: Bagalkot, Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bidar, Chikkballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubballi (Hubli)/Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kolar, Mandya , Mangaluru, Manipal, Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Tumakuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Medak, Nalgonda

Andaman and Nicobar: Port Blair 

Zone-2

IIT Bombay

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Bombay, Powai,

Mumbai - 400 076

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Akola, Ambajogai (dropped), Amravati, Aurangabad, Baramati, Bhusawal, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai-Thane, Panvel-Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangamner-Loni-Shirdi, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Vasai-Palghar, Wardha, Yavatmal

Goa: Goa 

Zone-3

IIT Delhi

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas,

New Delhi - 110 016

Haryana: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu-Samba, Srinagar

Ladakh: Leh

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Ujjain

New Delhi: New Delhi

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh: Greater NOIDA, Mathura 

Zone-4

IIT Guwahati

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Guwahati

Guwahati - 781 039

Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar: Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad

Manipur: Imphal

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Dimapur-Kohima

Sikkim: Gangtok

Tripura: Agartala

West Bengal: Asansol-Durgapur, Burdwa, Kalyan, Siliguri

Zone-5

IIT Kanpur

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Kanpur

Kanpur - 208 016

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna,

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi

Zone-6

IIT Kharagpur

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur - 721 302

Andhra Pradesh: Eluru, Kakinada-Surampalem, Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai, Bilaspur, Raipur

Jharkhand: Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Odisha: Balasore, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur

West Bengal: Baharampur-Murshidabad, Bankura, Howrah, Kharagpur, Kolaghat, Kolkata

Zone-7

IIT Madras

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Madras

Chennai - 600 036

Andhra Pradesh: Chirala, Chittoor, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati

Kerala: Alappuzha, Aluva-Ernakulam, Attingal, Chengannur, Kanjirapally, Kollam, Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Muvattupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram

Pondicherry: Puducherry

Tamilnadu: Chennai South, Chennai West, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari-Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Telangana: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Warangal

Zone-8

IIT Roorkee

Chairperson, GATE,

IIT Roorkee

Roorkee - 247 667

Haryana: Ambala, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan

Punjab: Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali-Chandigarh, Patiala

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida

GATE Exam Centres 2023 for Foreign Nationals 

The details about exam centres will be mentioned on the GATE admit card 2023. Therefore, candidates must download the same and carry it along with them while going for the GATE exam 2023. As per the official website, this time in Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted. Further this year, the GATE 2023 exam will not be held at these centres - 

Country

City

Bangladesh 

Dhaka

Nepal 

Kathmandu

Singapore 

Singapore

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Bhutan

Thimphu

Mauritius

Port Louis

Maldives

Male

How To Change GATE Exam Centres 2023? 

While filling up the application form, candidates can choose three cities from the list of GATE 2023 examination cities from the list provided above in table. The first and second choices must be from the same GATE zone and the third choice can be from any GATE zone. 

However, if any candidates want to change the GATE 2023 exam centres, they could have done till the application correction window was open. Now, they won't be able to change their GATE exam centres 2023. Although for information they can go through the steps to know how to change GATE centre - 

  • 1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE.
  • 2nd Step - Now, on the homepage, login with Enrolment ID/Email Address, Password and Captcha. 
  • 3rd Step - Click on Change GATE Examination City.
  • 4th Step - After making changes to GATE 2023 examination city, candidates have to pay fees. 
  • 5th Step - Complete the payment and submit the form.   

Also Read: GATE 2023: Last Minute Exam Preparation Tips for Gate Exam 2023 Here

FAQ

What are the Centres for GATE exam?

GATE exam centres are the list of cities where candidates will have to appear for exam. The GATE 2023 exam centres have been divided into 8 zones. Candidates can check the article to know complete list.

Can I give GATE in 2 branches?

Yes. While filling up the application form, candidates will have to enter 3 exam centres of their preference. The 1st and 2nd choices must be from the same GATE zone and the third choice can be from any zone.

