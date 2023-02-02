    GATE Exam 2023: Last Minute Preparation Tips Here

    GATE 2023 exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams can check here last minute preparation tips to keep in mind. 

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 11:59 IST
    GATE Exam 2023 : Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 Examinations on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations from February 4, 2023, onwards can check here the examination details, points to remember, preparation tips, etc. 

    As per the given schedule, the GATE 2023 Exams will be conducted in four days. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams must first download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. The GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students when appearing for the exam. 

    GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

    GATE 2023 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the GATE 2023 exams will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and GATE 2023 shift 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 PM. The complete schedule of GATE 2023 Exams is given below.

    Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper
    Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm CS
    02:30 pm to 05:30 pm AR, ME
    Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm EE, ES, XH
    02:30 pm – 5:30 pm BM, CY, EC
    Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL
    02:30 pm to 05:30 pm AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF
    Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm CE1, ST
    02:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE2, MN

    GATE 2023 Papers 

    GATE 2023 exams are conducted for 29 papers. Students appearing for the GATE 2023 exams can check the GATE 2023 Paper and Code list below. According to the information given, candidates appearing for GATE 2023 are allowed to appear for either 1 or 2 papers for the GATE 2023 exams. Candidates are however only allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined two-paper combination list.

    GATE Paper

    Code

    GATE Paper

    Code

    Aerospace Engineering

    AE

    Instrumentation Engineering

    IN

    Agricultural Engineering

    AG

    Mathematics

    MA

    Architecture and Planning

    AR

    Mechanical Engineering

    ME

    Biomedical Engineering

    BM

    Mining Engineering

    MN

    Biotechnology

    BT

    Metallurgical Engineering

    MT

    Civil Engineering

    CE

    Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

    NM

    Chemical Engineering

    CH

    Petroleum Engineering

    PE

    Computer Science and Information Technology

    CS

    Physics

    PH

    Chemistry

    CY

    Production and Industrial Engineering

    PI

    Electronics and Communication Engineering

    EC

    Statistics

    ST

    Electrical Engineering

    EE

    Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

    TF

    Environmental Science & Engineering

    ES

    Engineering Sciences

    XE

    Ecology and Evolution

    EY

    Humanities & Social Sciences

    XH

    Geomatics Engineering

    GE

    Life Sciences

    XL

    Geology and Geophysics

    GG

    		    

    GATE 2023 Preparation Tips

    With just two days remaining for the GATE 2023 exams students are in the last leg of their exam preparations. Candidates can keep the following points in mind when preparing for the GATE 2023 exams.

    Attempt Mock Tests

    With just two days remaining students are advised to practice as many mock tests as possible. Students can solve the lock tests and previous year question papers through the link available on the official website of GATE. Solving mocks will help students understand the GATE 2023 exam pattern better and also check the types of questions asked and what to expect in the exam.

    GATE 2023 Mock Test - Click Here

    Revision of Prepared Portions

    Since the GATE 2023 exams are close by instead of starting on new concepts, students are advised to revise the materials they have prepared now and make their concepts thorough. 

    Give weightage to High Scoring Topics

    When preparing for the GATE 2023 exams, instead of giving more time to topics which have less weightage, students are advised to prepare well for topics which have a high weightage and high scoring chances in the GATE 2023 exams. 

    Cross-check details on the GATE 2023 Admit Card

    Since the exam is around the corner, those students who will be appearing for the exams on February 4 and 5, 2023 are advised to cross-check the GATE 2023 Admit Card details, especially reporting time, candidate details, exam schedule etc. 

    FAQ

    Is there negative marking in GATE 2023?

    According to the GATE 2023 Marking Scheme provided Questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks. For every wrong answer a negative marking will be applicable. -1/3 will be applicable for questions carrying 1 mark and -2/3 will be applicable for questions carrying 2 marks. No negative marking for Incorrect answer(s) to MSQ or NAT question.

    What is the GATE exam duration ?

    GATE 2023 exams will be conducted in two shifts for a duration of 3 hours. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 Pm and shift 2 will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
