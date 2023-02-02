GATE Exam 2023: Last Minute Preparation Tips Here

GATE Exam 2023 : Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 Examinations on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations from February 4, 2023, onwards can check here the examination details, points to remember, preparation tips, etc.

As per the given schedule, the GATE 2023 Exams will be conducted in four days. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams must first download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. The GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students when appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

GATE 2023 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the GATE 2023 exams will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and GATE 2023 shift 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 PM. The complete schedule of GATE 2023 Exams is given below.

Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm CE1, ST 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE2, MN

GATE 2023 Papers

GATE 2023 exams are conducted for 29 papers. Students appearing for the GATE 2023 exams can check the GATE 2023 Paper and Code list below. According to the information given, candidates appearing for GATE 2023 are allowed to appear for either 1 or 2 papers for the GATE 2023 exams. Candidates are however only allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined two-paper combination list.

GATE Paper Code GATE Paper Code Aerospace Engineering AE Instrumentation Engineering IN Agricultural Engineering AG Mathematics MA Architecture and Planning AR Mechanical Engineering ME Biomedical Engineering BM Mining Engineering MN Biotechnology BT Metallurgical Engineering MT Civil Engineering CE Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering NM Chemical Engineering CH Petroleum Engineering PE Computer Science and Information Technology CS Physics PH Chemistry CY Production and Industrial Engineering PI Electronics and Communication Engineering EC Statistics ST Electrical Engineering EE Textile Engineering and Fibre Science TF Environmental Science & Engineering ES Engineering Sciences XE Ecology and Evolution EY Humanities & Social Sciences XH Geomatics Engineering GE Life Sciences XL Geology and Geophysics GG

GATE 2023 Preparation Tips

With just two days remaining for the GATE 2023 exams students are in the last leg of their exam preparations. Candidates can keep the following points in mind when preparing for the GATE 2023 exams.

Attempt Mock Tests

With just two days remaining students are advised to practice as many mock tests as possible. Students can solve the lock tests and previous year question papers through the link available on the official website of GATE. Solving mocks will help students understand the GATE 2023 exam pattern better and also check the types of questions asked and what to expect in the exam.

GATE 2023 Mock Test - Click Here

Revision of Prepared Portions

Since the GATE 2023 exams are close by instead of starting on new concepts, students are advised to revise the materials they have prepared now and make their concepts thorough.

Give weightage to High Scoring Topics

When preparing for the GATE 2023 exams, instead of giving more time to topics which have less weightage, students are advised to prepare well for topics which have a high weightage and high scoring chances in the GATE 2023 exams.

Cross-check details on the GATE 2023 Admit Card

Since the exam is around the corner, those students who will be appearing for the exams on February 4 and 5, 2023 are advised to cross-check the GATE 2023 Admit Card details, especially reporting time, candidate details, exam schedule etc.

