GATE Result 2023 Announced at gate.iitk.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Here

GATE 2023 Result: IIT Kanpur has declared the result for GATE 2023 for all the subjects. Candidates can check the GATE result 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. Get direct link here

GATE Result 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has declared the GATE results in online mode. Candidates can check their GATE result 2023 at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. To download the GATE result, candidates have to use their enrollment number, email ID and password in the login window. As of now, the official website is not responding and as per media reports, there are some server issues and the administration is sorting them out.

The GATE scorecards 2023 will be available on March 21, as of now, candidates can only check if they have passed the exam or not. The GATE scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. IITK GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes.

GATE Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GATE 2023 Result Dates

Candidates can go through the table to know the result-related dates of GATE 2023. Check the table below to know complete schedule -

Events Dates IIT GATE result March 16, 2023 (OUT) GATE scorecard March 21, 2023 GATE Exam February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

How To Check GATE Result 2023?

The result of GATE has been released for the exam conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. All the candidates who appeared for the IIT PG engineering entrance exam can go through the steps to know how to check GATE result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the candidate's application portal.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter email address/enrollment ID and password.

5th Step - The GATE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download GATE result and take a printout of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on GATE Result 2023?

GATE result 2023 will likely to have candidates' details and their qualifying status. As per the previous year's information, the GATE result is expected to have the following information -

Name of the candidate

GATE registration number

GATE enrollment number

GATE Score

All India Rank (AIR) in paper

GATE Examination Paper and Code

GATE Qualifying Marks

