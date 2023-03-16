GATE 2023 Result Released at gate.iitk.ac.in, Scorecard Download link

GATE Result 2023 Updates

After the release of result of GATE 2023, many candidates flooded twitter stating that the official website is not working. Check tweet below -

I'm constantly refreshing since 4:00pm on gate portal..! No result yet! @AboutGATE2023 where's my result...? #GATEResult #GATE2023

There's slight update on portal some green & yellow bars.., but no results — Aditya Kanojiya🇮🇳 (@kanojiya_aditya) March 16, 2023

GATE Result 2023 Announced

IIT Kanpur has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) results. However, the GATE 2023 result website - gate.iitk.ac.in - is going not working properly due to server issues. The GATE application portal is showing 504 error to various aspirants. As per media reports, the GATE 2023 result has been already declared.

Updated as on March 16, 2023 at 5.22 PM

GATE 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the GATE Result on March 16, 2023. The GATE Result has been declared in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the GATE 2023 result from the official website - gate.iik.ac.in. They can download the GATE result from the candidate application portal by using their Email Address/Enrollment Number and Password. The GATE 2023 result is likely to include details such as - scores, qualifying marks, All India Rank, and other information.

Along with the announcement of the result, the institute has also released the subject-wise GATE cut off 2023. The GATE scorecard 2023 will be released on March 21. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam was conducted in eight sessions starting from February 4, 2023, to February 12, 2023.

Based on the GATE Result Analysis, last year 5,97,030 candidates appeared in the exam while 1,12,678 candidates have qualified.

GATE Result 2023 - Direct Link

GATE Exam 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the important dates related to the GATE 2023 exam in the given table below.

Events Dates GATE 2023 Admit Card Release January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 Exam February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 Availability of Candidates’ Response Sheet February 15, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 Submission of Challenges Against Answer Keys February 22 to 25, 2023 Announcement of GATE 2023 Result March 16, 2023 Availability of GATE 2023 Score Card March 21, 2023

How to Check GATE Exam Result 2023?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the result of GATE 2023 in online mode. Students can go through the below-given steps to know how to check GATE 2023 Result.

1st Step: Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitk.ac.in

2nd Step: Look for the Candidates' portal

3rd Step: Login by entering the required details i.e. Enrollment Number, Email ID and Password

4th Step: Now, click on the GATE 2023 Result tab available on the screen

5th Step: The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the window

6th Step: Download the GATE 2023 Result for future use

GATE Scorecard 2023

Steps to Download GATE Scorecard 2023

According to the official schedule, IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 scorecard on March 21. Once available, candidates can also download the GATE scorecard by visiting the official website. Check the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit GATE's official website- gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Candidate's application portal available on the screen

Step 3: The login window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details i.e. Email Address/Enrollment Number and Password

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button available on the screen

Step 6: The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the window

Step 6: Download the GATE 2023 Scorecard and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

Details Mentioned on GATE 2023 Scorecard

Students who have qualified for the GATE 2023 examination can access the GATE scorecard and download it by login through the candidate application portal. According to the given schedule, the GATE 2023 Scorecard will be issued on the official website on March 21, 2023. The candidates who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams need to download the GATE 2023 scorecard for future use. The scorecard is an important document for students who want to get admission into various M.Tech programmes. GATE scorecard 2023 comes with a validity of three years from the date of the declaration of the GATE results. According to the past year’s updates, the GATE 2023 Scorecard is expected to have the following details -

Name of the Candidate

Candidate's Photograph

GATE 2023 Examination Name

Score of GATE 2023 out of 1000

GATE 2023 Marks out of 100

AIR Rank in the appeared GATE 2023 paper

Qualifying Marks for Different Categories

Number of the Candidates Appeared for Particular Paper

What next after GATE Result 2023?

After the declaration of the GATE 2023 result, candidates will have to participate in the counseling round to get admission into NITs, IITs and GFITs. Those who have qualified and have been allotted seats in GATE counselling 2023 can get admission into prominent IITs. Common Offers Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a platform for providing admissions into various M.Tech programmes in IITs and PSUs across the country through GATE.

Candidates can check important details regarding M.Tech admission such as counselling schedule, allotment list etc on the portal, once available. Moreover, candidates who are interested in pursuing research can also go for usual research at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) which takes GATE-qualified candidates every year.

Also Read: GATE 2023 Result Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Time and Scorecard Details Here