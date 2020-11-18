Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released @ghconline.gov.in, Exam on 22 November

Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020: Gauhati High Court has released Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service Prelims Call Letter on its website. Candidates applied for Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service Recruitment 2020 can now download their admit cards through the official website of Gauhati High Court.i.e.ghconline.gov.in.

Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 at 10 AM to 12 PM at 9 AM. The candidates can access directly Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 Download by clicking on the provided link.

How and Where to Download Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.ghconline.gov.in. Click on Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, Verification Code and Search Candidate. The Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 Download

It should be noted that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without wearing a face mask. Candidates shall have to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms inside and outside the exam centre. The candidates can download Gauhati High Court AJS Grade 3 Prelims Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

