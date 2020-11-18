UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment 2020: Verdict from Supreme Court to Announce Today

UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment 2020: The Supreme Court of India is going to announce its verdict on regarding the recruitment of 69000 Teacher in Uttar Pradesh, today i.e. on 18 November 2020 (Wednesday). The matter is related to the of cut-off of the exam. A group of students had protested against the deciding of cut-off marks, by the government, after the conduct the of exam. The government had set a higher cut-off than the previous time. The cut-off of the previous recruitment examination was set at 40–45 percent for the reserve category. But later, it was increased to 60-65 in the middle of the examination. This matter has been going on for the past two years for the recruitment of teachers in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The fate of UP Teacher will be be decided today after the verdict of the court. Today, the court will decide whether the cutoff can be changed in the middle of the exam.

On 6 March, the Allahabad High Court had given the order to complete the recruitment process of 69000 teachers within three months, considering the decision of the UP government as correct. After the decision of Allahabad High Court, CM Yogi had ordered to finish the recruitment process within a week. But the Shikshamitras protested about the cut-off marks, after which the Uttar Pradesh Primary Shikshamitra Association filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Allahabad High Court.

Other than this, the notification for the recruitment of 31,661 posts was put on hold till the decision of SC is not given, by the group.

On September 19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to fill 31661 posts in a week.