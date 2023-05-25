Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Offline for 419 Assistant Professor Vacancies

Gautam Buddha University Jobs Apply for 419 Posts

Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2023 is out for 419 Assistant Professor vacancies on Contract for fixed duration on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor: Gautam Buddha University, has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 419 Assistant Professors on Contract for the fixed duration on its official website - https://www.gbu.ac.in in the following Schools: School of Humanities & Social Sciences, School of Information and Communication Technology, School of Engineering, School of Vocational Studies & Applied Sciences, School of Law, Justice and Governance, School of Biotechnology, and School of Management for Academic session 2023-24 only for a duration of maximum 10 months.

As per the notification, the application process started on May 23, 2023, and will end on June 26, 2023. Interested candidates for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled by clearing the interviews

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Gautam Buddha University for Assistant Professor posts. Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information. 

 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Overview

A Gautam Buddha University Recruitment will fill 419 positions for Assistant Professor. Check out the important details for the Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Recruitment Authority

Gautam Buddha University

Posts Name

Assistant Professor

Total Vacancies

419

Mode of Application

Offline

Vacancy Announced on

May 25, 2023

Selection process

Interview

 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 419 vacancies announced for the posts of Assistant Professor by Gautam Buddha University. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification

Download PDF

 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 23, 2023

Offline Application Begins

May 23, 2023

Offline Application closes on

June 26, 2023

Interview

To be Notified

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Application Fees

The category wise application fees for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

UR/EWS

Rs. 1000

SS/SC/OBC/Differently Abled

Rs. 500

 

 Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 419 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

School

Odd Semester

Even Semester

School of Humanities & Social Sciences

50

50

School of Vocational Studies & Applied Sciences

52

42

School of Law, Justice and Governance

12

12

School of Biotechnology

5

4

School of Management

4

4

School of Information and Communication Technology

67

57

School of Engineering

30

30

Total

220

199

 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Educational Qualification

As per the notification different schools requires masters degree or Ph.D. required for the subject you are applying for.

 

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through Interviews (after the screening of applications by a committee)

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Salary

As per the recruitment notification, monthly emolument/Pay:- Rs. 40,000/- (forty thousand) per month for candidates having Master degree and Rs. 45,000/- (forty five thousand) per month for those having a Ph.D. degree as per guidelines of UGC/AICTE at the entry-level, i.e. Assistant Professor. (Candidates having M.Tech/M.Plan/MBA/M.Sc. M.A/M.S.W or equivalent in I.C.T./ Engineering/Architecture/Management disciplines/PG Qualification in the relevant discipline/subject in accordance with the UGC regulations rules of Concerned Regulatory Bodies)

Step to Apply for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor 

Applicants need to send their applications in the prescribed format only through Speed Post/Registered Post/Courier addressed to “The Registrar, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar-201312 (UP) India” on or before 23.06.2023 by 5:30 PM. with the bank draft payable at “Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.”

Application Form (Assistant Professor)

Download PDF

 

FAQ

What is the application method for an Assistant Professor?

Interested candidates need to send their application in the prescribed format to the university on or before 26 June 2023 5: 30 PM

What is the selection process for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be called for an interview after the screening of the application by the committee.

How many posts have been announced in Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor recruitment?

A total of 419 posts have been announced in the Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor on contract for a fixed duration in the recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor recruitment 2023 be released?

The Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 23, 2023, on its official website.

