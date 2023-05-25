Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Offline for 419 Assistant Professor Vacancies

Gautam Buddha University Recruitment 2023 is out for 419 Assistant Professor vacancies on Contract for fixed duration on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor: Gautam Buddha University, has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 419 Assistant Professors on Contract for the fixed duration on its official website - https://www.gbu.ac.in in the following Schools: School of Humanities & Social Sciences, School of Information and Communication Technology, School of Engineering, School of Vocational Studies & Applied Sciences, School of Law, Justice and Governance, School of Biotechnology, and School of Management for Academic session 2023-24 only for a duration of maximum 10 months.

As per the notification, the application process started on May 23, 2023, and will end on June 26, 2023. Interested candidates for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled by clearing the interviews

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Gautam Buddha University for Assistant Professor posts. Candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website for detailed information.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Overview

A Gautam Buddha University Recruitment will fill 419 positions for Assistant Professor. Check out the important details for the Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Gautam Buddha University Posts Name Assistant Professor Total Vacancies 419 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on May 25, 2023 Selection process Interview

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 419 vacancies announced for the posts of Assistant Professor by Gautam Buddha University. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification Download PDF

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 23, 2023 Offline Application Begins May 23, 2023 Offline Application closes on June 26, 2023 Interview To be Notified

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Application Fees

The category wise application fees for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees UR/EWS Rs. 1000 SS/SC/OBC/Differently Abled Rs. 500

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 419 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 School Odd Semester Even Semester School of Humanities & Social Sciences 50 50 School of Vocational Studies & Applied Sciences 52 42 School of Law, Justice and Governance 12 12 School of Biotechnology 5 4 School of Management 4 4 School of Information and Communication Technology 67 57 School of Engineering 30 30 Total 220 199

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Educational Qualification

As per the notification different schools requires masters degree or Ph.D. required for the subject you are applying for.

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through Interviews (after the screening of applications by a committee)

Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor Salary

As per the recruitment notification, monthly emolument/Pay:- Rs. 40,000/- (forty thousand) per month for candidates having Master degree and Rs. 45,000/- (forty five thousand) per month for those having a Ph.D. degree as per guidelines of UGC/AICTE at the entry-level, i.e. Assistant Professor. (Candidates having M.Tech/M.Plan/MBA/M.Sc. M.A/M.S.W or equivalent in I.C.T./ Engineering/Architecture/Management disciplines/PG Qualification in the relevant discipline/subject in accordance with the UGC regulations rules of Concerned Regulatory Bodies)

Step to Apply for Gautam Buddha University Assistant Professor

Applicants need to send their applications in the prescribed format only through Speed Post/Registered Post/Courier addressed to “The Registrar, Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar-201312 (UP) India” on or before 23.06.2023 by 5:30 PM. with the bank draft payable at “Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.”