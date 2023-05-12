Goa HSSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Applications to Begin on May 13

Goa HSSC Supplementary Exam 2023 dates have been announced by the authorities. Candidates who are going to appear in exams must check out the schedule and application details here.

Goa HSSC Supplementary Exams 2023: As per the latest updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the supplementary exam dates for class 12th. According to the schedule, Goa HSSC Supplementary Exams 2023 for Term 2 will commence on June 2 for theory and June 14 for practical. The exams will begin at 2:30 pm on every exam day. Students can start applying from May 13 on the official website i.e. gbshse.in.

Goa board conducts supplementary examinations for all streams including science, commerce, and humanities. Students who failed one or two exams can apply for Goa HSSC Supplementary Exams 2023 on the official website. They must note that the application deadline is May 22, 2023. Candidates are advised to apply for the exam before the last date. The authorities will announce the exam venue and timings soon. Also, Goa HSSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 will be available from May 29 onwards.

Goa HSSC Supplementary Exams 2023

Particulars Dates Application Window May 13 to 22, 2023 Theory Exam Begins June 2, 2023 Practical Exam Begins June 14, 2023

Goa 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

Also, the board has stated that students who are unsuccessful in the theory or practical component of a subject shall only answer the unsuccessful part of the subject. Students will be allowed to answer all subjects provided they have answered the respective 12th Goa Board examination previously.No fresh students shall be allowed to answer the June examination. Students who wish to improve their grades in a subject can also register for the exams.

How to Apply for Goa HSSC Supplementary Exams 2023?

Students who could not qualify for the exams can appear in Goa 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 to pass the class. The result has been declared and the application process will begin soon. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. .gbshse.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 link

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Step 4: Add subjects the candidate wish to re-appear for

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Save it for future references

Goa Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023

Goa Board has already released the exam dates for compartment exams. Students from all streams can apply for the exams and retake them in June. The authorities will announce the Goa Board HSSC Supplementary Result 2023 shortly after the conduction of the exam. Candidates will be able to access results on the official website i.e. gbshse.in.

