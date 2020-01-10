Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 74 Veterinary Officer, Asst Director & Other Posts by 24 Jan

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer, Asst Director & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Opening date of online application submission: 9 January 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 24 January 2020
Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Senior Psychiatrist– 1 Post
Medical Officer – 9 Posts
Statistical Officer– 1 Post
Assistant Professor in Architecture– 1 Post
Assistant Professor in Fine Art (Painting) – 1 Post
Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer – 3 Posts
Assistant Director (Welfare of the Differently Abled) – 2 Posts
Veterinary Officer – 34 Posts
Junior Scale Officer of Goa Civil Service – 22 Posts
Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Professor in Fine Art (Painting) – Bachelors and Masters Degree in appropriate branch of Fine Art (Painting and Sculpture) or equivalent
Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer – Candidates must have a Master’s degree in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognized University or equivalent. OR Degree in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognised University or equivalent.
Assistant Director (Welfare of the Differently Abled) – Master’s Degree in Social Service or Social Welfare or Social Work or Sociology or Psychology from a recognized University or equivalent.
Veterinary Officer – Candidate should have a Recognised Veterinary qualification included in the First or Second Schedule to the Indian
Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Central Act 52 of 1984) and registered with a Goa State Veterinary Council.
Junior Scale Officer of Goa Civil Service – Candidate must hold a degree from a University established by an Act of Parliament or any State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.
Goa PSC Recruitment 2020
Official Website
How to apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode or before 24 January 2020.