Search

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 74 Veterinary Officer, Asst Director & Other Posts by 24 Jan

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 74 vacancies. Check details here.

Jan 10, 2020 09:44 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Goa PSC Recruitment 2020
Goa PSC Recruitment 2020

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer, Asst Director & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 January 2020.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application submission: 9 January 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 24 January 2020

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Psychiatrist– 1 Post

Medical Officer – 9 Posts

Statistical Officer– 1 Post

Assistant Professor in Architecture– 1 Post

Assistant Professor in Fine Art (Painting) – 1 Post

Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer – 3 Posts

Assistant Director (Welfare of the Differently Abled) – 2 Posts

Veterinary Officer – 34 Posts

Junior Scale Officer of Goa Civil Service – 22 Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

Assistant Professor in Fine Art (Painting) – Bachelors  and  Masters  Degree  in  appropriate  branch  of  Fine  Art  (Painting  and  Sculpture)  or  equivalent

Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer – Candidates must have a Master’s degree in  Social  Service/Social  Welfare/Social  Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with  Nutrition or  Child development as a    subject from a recognized University or equivalent. OR Degree in Social Service/Social    Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognised University or equivalent.

Assistant Director (Welfare of the Differently Abled) – Master’s Degree in Social Service or Social Welfare or Social Work or Sociology or Psychology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Veterinary Officer – Candidate should have a Recognised Veterinary  qualification  included  in  the  First  or  Second  Schedule  to  the  Indian  

Veterinary  Council  Act,  1984  (Central Act 52 of 1984) and registered with a Goa State Veterinary Council.

Junior Scale Officer of Goa Civil Service – Candidate must hold a  degree from a University established by an  Act of Parliament or any  State Legislature in India or other educational institutions.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 

Official Website

How to apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode or before 24 January 2020.

Job Summary
NotificationGoa PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 74 Veterinary Officer, Asst Director & Other Posts by 24 Jan
Notification DateJan 9, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJan 24, 2020
Official URLhttp://gpsc.goa.gov.in/
Citypanaji
StateGoa
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate, Other Qualifications, Post Graduate
Functional Administration, Education, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories