SSC Board Result 2023 Goa Link Active: Check List of Documents Required to Check Goa 10th Result at 4:30 pm

GBSHSE SSC Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has activated the link for the Goa SSC result 2023. However, the results of the Goa board 10th exam will be announced at 4:20 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check their board results through the link available here.

Candidates who have appeared for the Board term 2 exams conducted from April 1 to 24, 2023 can visit the official website of Goa Board - gbshse.in to check the board results. This year the Goa board conducted the exams for the students in two terms. Term 1 of the Goa Board SSC exams was conducted from November 10 to 29, 2022.

According to the statistics provided by board officials, this year 20476 students appeared for the GBSHSE SSC Exams 2023. Out of this 10074 were girls and 10402 were boys. The pass percentage for the exams conducted in 2022 was 92.75%. Students can check here the list of websites, and documents required to check the Goa Board SSC Result 2023.

GBSHSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed

Goa Board officials have confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the term 2 class 10 board results. The Goa Board SSC results will be announced by the board officials in a press conference on May 20, 2023 at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Education, Goa at 4:20 PM.

List of Websites to Check Goa SSC Term 2 Result 2023

Goa board officials will be announcing the Goa SSC 10th results in an official press conference. After the result details are announced the link for students to check the board results will be made available. The list of websites for students to check the board results are given below.

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

GBSHSE 10th Result 2023: Documents Required

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 will be available on the official website of the board. In order to check the board results candidates are required to keep ready with them their 10th Goa board admit card. To check the results students are required to enter the Seat Number, School Index number, and Date of Birth which is also mentioned in the Goa board 10th admit card.

How to Check Goa SSC Term 2 Result 2023

Goa Board SSC class 10 results will be available online. In order to check the results candidates are required to enter the term 2 Goa board 10th roll number in the result link. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the GBSHSE SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the Goa Board Website

Step 2: Click on the SSC Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Seat Number, School Index and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the Class 10 Term 2 results for further reference

