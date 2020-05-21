Govt of AP Recruitment 2020 for 193 Staff Nurse and Technician Posts for KGH Visakhapatnam

Govt of AP Recruitment 2020: Medical Education Department, Vishakhapatnam District, Govt of Andhra Pradesh (AP), has invited the application for the post of Staff Nurse and Anaesthesia Technician for King George Hospital (KGH) Vishkhapatnam for COVID Cases. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 May 2020.
The selected person or candidates shall be required to attend counselling at O/o Superintendent, Kings George Hospital, Visakhapatnam along with the original certificates and a set of true copies on 28 June 2020.
KGH Govt of AP Important Dates
- Last Date of Application - 24 May 2020
- Publication of Merit List - 25 June 2020
- Last Date for receipt of Grievances - 26 June 2020
- Redressal of Grievances and Publication of Final Merit List - 27 June 2020
- Counseling of Staff Nurse and Anaesthesia - 28 June 2020
KGH Govt of AP Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 139 Posts
- Anaesthesia Technician - 54 Posts
Staff Nurse and Anaesthesia Technician Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 34,000/-
- Anaesthesia Technician - Rs. 23,100/-
Eligibility for KGH Staff Nurse and Anaesthesia Technician Posts
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing and GNM from AP Govt Recognised Institute and must have registered with Andhra Pradesh (AP)Nursing Council
- Anaesthesia - Intermediate with Diploma in Anaesthesia Technology and must have registered in Andhra Pradesh (AP) Para Medical Board
Age Limit:
18 to 45 Years
How to Apply for KGH Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse and Anaesthesia Technician Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 May 2020
KGH Recruitment Notification PDF 2020
KGH AP Application for Staff Nurse