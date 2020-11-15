GPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for Accounts Officer, Class-1 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the Accounts Officer posts against Advt. No. 25/2020-21 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020 on or before 01 December 2020.

Candidates having educational qualification including Chartered Accountant (C.A) or Cost and Works Accountant (I.C.W.A.)/ Cost and Management Accountant (C.M.A.) OR Company Secretary (C.S.) degree, OR (B) (i) a degree in Master OR (C) Bachelor of Commerce with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020.

Candidates willing to apply for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020 can get all details through this article including application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details:

Advt. No. 25/2020-21

Important Dates for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: 05-Jan-2020

Vacancy Details for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020:

Accounts Officer, Class-1, Gujarat Accounts Service-12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Candidate should hold Chartered Accountant (C.A) or Cost and Works Accountant (I.C.W.A.)/ Cost and Management Accountant (C.M.A.) OR Company Secretary (C.S.) degree, OR (B) (i) a degree in Master OR (C) Bachelor of Commerce obtained from any of the University incorporated by an Act of the Parliament or State Legislature in India or other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956;

Possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules,1967;

Have adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Pattern of Exam for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020:

Competitive Exam in 2 Stages: Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) Main Examination (Written & Personal Interview)

Age Limit for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020:

Minimum Age: Must have completed 20 years on the last date of Advertisement.

Maximum Age: Must not have completed 40 years on the last date of Advertisement Age will be calculated on the last date of the receipt of the application.

GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 202https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=gpsc-accounts-officer-recruitment-2020.pdf0: PDF





How to Apply for GPSC Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.