GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Professor (Commerce) Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Assistant Professor, Commerce in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview for the Assistant Professor Post against Advt. No.92/2018-19 can check the interview schedule available on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), the interview for the Assistant Professor, Commerce post will be conducted from 21 December 2020 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Professor Commerce Interview round can check their details of the Interview including Interview No/Interview Time/Date of Interview with the Interview Programme available on the official website of GPSC.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear on the Interview as per the schedule given on the official website. All the candidates (including those who don't get physical interview call letters timely at their correspondence address due to some unavoidable circumstances) will have to remain present with all the original requisite documents and one set of self-attested documents as per the provisions of advertisement. You can check the short notification in this regard on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor (Commerce) Post





GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor (Commerce) Post