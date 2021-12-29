Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update: Check Notice for Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

 Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification regarding the Competitive Examination for Gujarat Administrative Service and others on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check detail here.

Created On: Dec 29, 2021 15:15 IST
GPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021-22 Update

GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a short notification regarding the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book update for the Competitive Examination for Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service. 
All such candidates, who appeared in Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for can get their Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book detail from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

You can download the GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update after following the steps given below from the official website of GPSC. 

How to Download GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update Steps Here

  1. Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Advertisements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link- Advertisement - 26/2020-21 Detailed Instructions regarding 1. Mark-Sheet and 2. Re-Checking of marks in Answer-Book and 3. To receive a copy of Answer-Book - IN-26-202021-MS-RC-ABc.pdf on the homepage.
  4. It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of the GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update.
  5. Download the same and save it for future reference.

However you can download directly the GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update also with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: GPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 Update

According to the short notice released, candidates can download their mark sheet for the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of Gujarat Administrative Service, Class- 1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2& Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 from its official website on or before 12 January 2022. 

It is noted that Commission had conducted the  Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) on 20, 22, & 24 July, 2021. 

Candidates can apply for Re-Checking of Marks for Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) in Answer Book against  Advt. No. 26/2020-21. Last date for submission of application for Re-Checking of marks is 27 January 2022. 

Last date for submission of online application for Answer Book is 24 February 2022. Candidates should note that they will have to pay the requisite fees against the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book as mentioned on the notification. 

