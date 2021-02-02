GPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Gujarat Engineering Service Class-1/2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the Gujarat Engineering Service Class-1/2 Posts. Commission is to recruit 61 Posts under Gujarat Engineering Service, Class-1 and Class-2, Narmada and Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 17 February 2021 for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or Bachelor of Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. 71/2020-21



Important Date for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Online Application: 02 February 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 February 2021

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: 16 May 2021

Tentative date of Mains Written Examination:04,05,12 September-2021

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: July 2021

Tentative Month of Interview: January 2022

Vacancy Details for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Gujarat Engineering Service, Class-1 and Class-2: 61 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

The Candidate should possess Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) or Bachelor of Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt;

Provided that the candidate who has appeared at a degree examination, the passing of which would render him educationally qualified for the Examination mentioned in sub-rule 1, but the result is not declared, shall also be eligible for admission to the Prelim Exam.

Possess the basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967.

Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age:

Minimum Age: Must have completed 20 years on the last date of Advertisement.

Maximum Age: Must not have completed 35 years on the last date of Advertisement.

Age will be calculated on the last date of the receipt of Narrated Original Advertisement.

GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for GPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 on or before 17 February 2021. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.