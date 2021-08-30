GPSC Prelims Result 2021 Out for Executive Engineer Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Mains Exam Schedule

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the prelims result for the Executive Engineer & Deputy Executive Engineer posts on its official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Prelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the prelims result for the Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-1 & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for Executive Engineer (Civil) & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 posts can check their GPSC Prelims Result 2021 available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in



Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the result for the posts of Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-1 & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 on its official website. A total of 545 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Executive Engineer (Civil) & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 posts.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for Executive Engineer (Civil) & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 posts on 04 July 2021.

The candidates are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 41/2020-21. In accordance with the rules of the examination, all qualified candidates will have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission.

All Candidates can view their obtained marks by using their credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website : https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

All qualified candidates should note they will have to apply through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination for the same.

Commission will conduct the proposed to be conducted the Main Written Examination for Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-1 & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 posts on 28th, 30th September and 1st October, 2021 at Ahmedabad /Gandhinagar Centre.

Commission has also released the cut off marks for the candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-1 & Deputy Executive Engineer (Civil) Class-2 posts on its official website. Candidates can check the Cut off marks and GPSC Prelims Result 2021 with the link available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

