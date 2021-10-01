GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 Out for State Tax Inspector Class-3 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for State Tax Inspector Post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for State Tax Inspector Class-3 Post against Advt. No. 139/2020-21. All such candidates who appeared in the Prelims Exam for State Tax Inspector can check the final answer key and evaluate their marks through the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

How to Download: GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for State Tax Inspector Class-3 Post