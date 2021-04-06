GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Chief Industrial Advisor Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Apr 12

GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Chief Industrial Advisor Class-1 post against Advertisement No 13/2020-21 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the preliminary exam held on 04 April 2021 for Chief Industrial Advisor Class-1 Post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Prelims Provisional Key for Chief Industrial Advisor post on its official website. Candidates can check the Provisional Key for the subjects General Studies + Concerned Subject for the Question No. 001 – 300 on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the preliminary examination for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1, Industries and Mines Class-1 under Industries and Mines Department should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, for the above examination with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper).

Candidates should note that they can raise the suggestion/objections through online objection submission system only and physical submission will not be considered by commission. Question wise suggestion should be submitted in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website / online objection submission system available on the official website.

Candidates will have to submit their objections for each question on separate sheet. Last date to submit the objections is 12 April 2021.

Candidates appeared in the written preliminary examination for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1, Industries and Mines Class-1 post can check the provisional key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Chief Industrial Advisor Class-1 Post