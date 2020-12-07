GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Agriculture officer, Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Agriculture Officer: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2 posts for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department Class-2 Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2 posts against Advt. No. 111/2018-19 can check the interview schedule available on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct the Interview for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department Class-2 Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department Posts from 15 December 2020 onwards. Commission has uploaded the detailed Interview Programme with the Roll Number/Candidate wise Schedule on its official website.

All the candidates (including those who don’t get physical interview call letters timely at their correspondence address) are advised to remain present with all the original requisite documents and one set of self-attested documents as per the provisions of advertisement.

Candidates who have qualified for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department Class-2Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website.



