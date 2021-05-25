GPSC Revised Result 2021 for Lecturer Class-II Post Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Lecturer Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the revised result for the Lecturer, Fabrication Technology, Govt. Polytechnic, Class-II post. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection round for Lecturer, Fabrication Technology post can check the revised result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the final Result for the recruitment to the posts of Lecturer, Fabrication Technology, Govt. Polytechnic, Class-II on its official website. Commission had conducted the interview for the posts of Lecturer, Fabrication Technology on 27 and 28th June, 2017.

According to the short notification released, in compliance, the Education Department has vide letter dated 04/02/2021, requested the Commission to revise the recommendation considering the present requirement of 03 posts against the earlier recommendation. Accordingly, the revised list of candidates to be recommended to the Government for appointment is hereby declared with revised Final Result.

All such candidates appeared in the interview round for Lecturer, Fabrication Technology against Advt. No. 61/2015-16 can check the revised final result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

