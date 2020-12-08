GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020 Released for Dental Surgeon, Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 16

GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for the post of Dental Surgeon, Class-1 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for Dental Surgeon posts can check the Provisional Keya available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published on website. Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Candidates should note that last date for sending the suggestions/objections is 16 December 2020.

All such candidates appeared in Prelims Exam for Dental Surgeon, Class-1 posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020 for Dental Surgeon Class-1 Post