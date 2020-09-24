GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Protection Officer Class 2@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

GPSC Protection Officer Provisional Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for Dowry Prohibition Officer cum Protection Officer, General State Service, Class-2 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Dowry Prohibition Officer cum Protection Officer Posts can download their result available on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the GPSC, the List of Eligible Candidates for Application Scrutiny for the Dowry Prohibition Officer cum Protection Officer, General State Service, Class-2 Women and Child Development Department has been uploaded on its official website.

All such candidates applied for the Dowry Prohibition Officer cum Protection Officer, General State Service, Class-2 Women and Child Development Department against Advertisement No 83/2019-20, can check the List of Eligible Candidates for Application Scrutiny on the official website. You can check the Provisional Result also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Protection Officer Class 2

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go to the News & Events List section of the Home Page.

Click on the link "Dowry Prohibition Officer cum Protection Officer, General State Service, Class-2 Class-2Women and Child Development Department " on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the Result in a new window.

Candidates should take Print Out of PDF and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had invited applications for the posts of Dowry Prohibition Officer cum Protection Officer, General State Service, Class-2 Class-2Women and Child Development Department against Advertisement No.83/2019-20.