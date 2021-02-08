GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2021 Released for Gynecologist, Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Feb 12

GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Gynecologist, Class-1 post against Advertisement No 121/2019-20 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Gynecologist, Class-1 post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the Provisional Answer Key for the Gynecologist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare on its official website.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the Preliminary examination for Gynecologist, Class-1 post on 04 February 2021. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam can check the Provisional Answer Key for the question number 001-200 available on the official website of GPSC.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, for Gynecologist, Class-1 post against Advertisement No 121/2019-20 with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. Candidates will have to submit their objections for each question on separate sheet. Last date to submit the objections is 12 February 2021.

Candidates can check the GPSC Provisional Key 2021 and process to raise the objections notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

