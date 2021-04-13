GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Date of Submission of Objections Extended @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check New Link

GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has extended the last date of submission of objections for various examinations on its official website. Candidates will have to submit their objections/suggestions with the new link as released by Commission. All such candidates who have to submit their Objections/Suggestions for various provisional key can check the notice for extended date available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Commission has extended the date for submitting Online Objection against the Provisional Answer Key on Online Objection Submission System (OOSS) for the examination held on 04 and 06 April 2021. Now candidates can submit the same till 13 April 2021 for the exam held on 04 April and till 16 April 2021 for the exam held on 06 April 2021.

The short notification further says, "The date for submitting Online Objection against the Provisional Answer Key on Online Objection Submission System (OOSS) for the examination held on 04.04.2021 is extended to 13.04.2021 23:59 Hours from 12.04.2021 and for the examination held on 06.04.2021 is extended to 16.04.2021 from 15.04.2021."

Candidates should note that now they will have to upload their Online Objection on our new web link http://122.179.159.80/GPSC_Suggestion/ as the earlier link is now removed.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam conducted on 04/06 April 2021 as mentioned in the above notification can check the details schedule available on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Date of Submission of Objections Extension Notice





How to Download: GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Date of Submission of Objections Extension Notice