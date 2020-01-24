GPSC Recruitment 2020: 89 Vacancies for Managerial Posts, Apply @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the post of Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant Manager, Programmer, Junior Programmer and Mines Sirdar. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through OJAS Gujarat official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in from 27 January to 11 February 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2020

Last date for Submission of Online Application - 11 February 2020

GPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 89

Director – 01

Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer - 07

General Manager – 01

General Manager (Mines – Metal) - 06

General Manager (Mines – First Class Coal) - 06

General Manager (Legal) - 01

Asst Manager (HR)/ Labour Welfare Officer – 07

Asst Manager (Finance & Account) – 11

Asst Manager (Environment) - 05

Asst Manager (Civil) – 05

Asst Manager (Fire & Safety) - 02

Asst Manager (IT) – 02

Asst Manager (Survey) - 02

Programmer (Assistant) - 07

Junior Programmer (Assistant) - 05

Mines Sirdar (Assistant) - 21

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Managerial Posts

Educational Qualification:

Director – Graduate and 10 years of experience

Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer - Graduate and 7 years of experience

General Manager – BE/ B.Tech (Mining) & MBA (Marketing with 15 years of experience

General Manager (Mines – Metal) - B.E. MINING & 1ST Cl. MMCC Metal with 10 years of experience

General Manager (Mines – First Class Coal) - B.E.MINING & 1ST Cl. MMCC Coal with 10 years of experience

General Manager (Legal) - L.L.B. with 10 years of experience

Asst Manager (HR)/ Labour Welfare Officer – MLW/MSW/M BA (HR) with 3 years of experience Asst Manager (Finance & Account) – ICWA / MBA (FINANCE) with 3 years of experience

Asst Manager (Environment) - B.E./B.Tech/ M.Sc (ENVIRONMENT) with 3 years of experience

Asst Manager (Civil) – B.E/B.Tech (CIVIL) with 3 years of experience

Asst Manager (Fire & Safety) - B.E. /B.Tech (FIRE & SAFETY) with 3 years of experience

Asst Manager (IT) – B.E (COM/ I.T) / MCA with 3 years of experience

Asst Manager (Survey) - B.E. /B.Tech MINING & MS.C with 3 years of experience

Programmer (Assistant) - BE (COMP/ IT) / MCA

Junior Programmer (Assistant) - D.E (COM / IT) / BCA

Mines Sirdar (Assistant) - HSC & Mine Sirdar Certificate

Selection Process for Managerial Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of OMR / CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test)

How to Apply for GPSC Managerial Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates apply online through the website from 27 January to 11 February 2020.

