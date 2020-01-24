GPSC Recruitment 2020: 89 Vacancies for Managerial Posts, Apply @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the post of Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant Manager, Programmer, Junior Programmer and Mines Sirdar. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through OJAS Gujarat official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in from 27 January to 11 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 27 January 2020
- Last date for Submission of Online Application - 11 February 2020
GPSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 89
- Director – 01
- Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer - 07
- General Manager – 01
- General Manager (Mines – Metal) - 06
- General Manager (Mines – First Class Coal) - 06
- General Manager (Legal) - 01
- Asst Manager (HR)/ Labour Welfare Officer – 07
- Asst Manager (Finance & Account) – 11
- Asst Manager (Environment) - 05
- Asst Manager (Civil) – 05
- Asst Manager (Fire & Safety) - 02
- Asst Manager (IT) – 02
- Asst Manager (Survey) - 02
- Programmer (Assistant) - 07
- Junior Programmer (Assistant) - 05
- Mines Sirdar (Assistant) - 21
Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Managerial Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Director – Graduate and 10 years of experience
- Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer - Graduate and 7 years of experience
- General Manager – BE/ B.Tech (Mining) & MBA (Marketing with 15 years of experience
- General Manager (Mines – Metal) - B.E. MINING & 1ST Cl. MMCC Metal with 10 years of experience
- General Manager (Mines – First Class Coal) - B.E.MINING & 1ST Cl. MMCC Coal with 10 years of experience
- General Manager (Legal) - L.L.B. with 10 years of experience
- Asst Manager (HR)/ Labour Welfare Officer – MLW/MSW/M BA (HR) with 3 years of experience Asst Manager (Finance & Account) – ICWA / MBA (FINANCE) with 3 years of experience
- Asst Manager (Environment) - B.E./B.Tech/ M.Sc (ENVIRONMENT) with 3 years of experience
- Asst Manager (Civil) – B.E/B.Tech (CIVIL) with 3 years of experience
- Asst Manager (Fire & Safety) - B.E. /B.Tech (FIRE & SAFETY) with 3 years of experience
- Asst Manager (IT) – B.E (COM/ I.T) / MCA with 3 years of experience
- Asst Manager (Survey) - B.E. /B.Tech MINING & MS.C with 3 years of experience
- Programmer (Assistant) - BE (COMP/ IT) / MCA
- Junior Programmer (Assistant) - D.E (COM / IT) / BCA
- Mines Sirdar (Assistant) - HSC & Mine Sirdar Certificate
Selection Process for Managerial Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of OMR / CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test)
How to Apply for GPSC Managerial Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates apply online through the website from 27 January to 11 February 2020.
GPSC Managerial Recruitment Notification
GPSC Online Application Link - to active on 11 Feb
Application Fee:
- General: Rs. 100/-
- Reserved Category of Gujarat State, EWS, PWD Ex Serviceman: No Fee