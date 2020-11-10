GPSC Recruitment 2020: 257 Vacancies for Class 3 (Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar) Posts, Apply Online @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Deputy Section Officer (Secretariat) , Class-3. Eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Class 3 Recruitment 2020 from 10 November to 01 December 2020.

A total of 257 vacancies are available under General Administrative Department. Candidates can check other details through the article below:

Notification Details

Advt. No. - 27/2020-21

Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Apply: 10 November 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020

Tentative Date of Exam: 18 April 2021

Tentative Date GPSC Class 3 Exam Result: June 2021

Tentative date of mains written examination: 08 August 2021 & 22 August 2021

Tentative month of mains written examination Result: November 2020

GPSC Vacancy Details

Deputy Section Officer and Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 - 257 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs.38,090/- (Fix Pay) for 5 years. Rs.39,900-1,26,600 /- Paymatrix level No.7 -Rs.39,900- 1,26,600 (According to 7th Pay Commission) after completion of the satisfactory service of 5 years.

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Class 3 Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government; and

Basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules 1967

Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and / or Hindi.

Age Limit for GPSC Class 3:

20 years to 35 years of age as on 01-12-2020

How to Apply for GPSC Class 3 Recruitment 2020 for Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar Posts

Interested candidates can apply online for GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2020 at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020.

GPSC Class 3 Notification PDF

GPSC Online Application Link