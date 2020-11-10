GPSC Recruitment 2020: 257 Vacancies for Class 3 (Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar) Posts, Apply Online @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Deputy Section Officer (Secretariat) , Class-3. Eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Class 3 Recruitment 2020 from 10 November to 01 December 2020.
A total of 257 vacancies are available under General Administrative Department. Candidates can check other details through the article below:
Notification Details
Advt. No. - 27/2020-21
Important Dates
- Opening Date for Online Apply: 10 November 2020
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020
- Tentative Date of Exam: 18 April 2021
- Tentative Date GPSC Class 3 Exam Result: June 2021
- Tentative date of mains written examination: 08 August 2021 & 22 August 2021
- Tentative month of mains written examination Result: November 2020
GPSC Vacancy Details
Deputy Section Officer and Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 - 257 Posts
Pay Scale:
Rs.38,090/- (Fix Pay) for 5 years. Rs.39,900-1,26,600 /- Paymatrix level No.7 -Rs.39,900- 1,26,600 (According to 7th Pay Commission) after completion of the satisfactory service of 5 years.
Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Class 3 Recruitment 2020:
Educational Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government; and
- Basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules 1967
- Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and / or Hindi.
Age Limit for GPSC Class 3:
20 years to 35 years of age as on 01-12-2020
How to Apply for GPSC Class 3 Recruitment 2020 for Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar Posts
Interested candidates can apply online for GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2020 at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020.