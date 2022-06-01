GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Exam to be held on 5th June 2022. Check GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar.

Updated: Jun 1, 2022 16:04 IST
GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will be conducting the Written Exam for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 on 5th June 2022 for filling up 1571 vacancies of Gram Sevak. Eligible candidates can download the GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 till 5th June 2022.

In this article, candidates can check GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Eligibility 2022

Candidates appearing for the GPSSB Gram Sevak recruitment should not be less than 18 years and not more than 36 years of age. They should possess a Bachelor of Rural Studies (except Bachelor of Rural Studies in Home Science)/ B.E (Agriculture), B.Sc (Agriculture or Horticulture) OR Diploma in Horticulture, Agriculture or Agriculture Engineering OR Polytechnic Diploma in Agriculture Co-Operation Banking and Marketing from a recognized university.

Also Read: GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022: Shift Timings

Post

Exam Date

Exam Shift Timings

GPSSB Gram Sevak

5th June 2022 (Sunday)

3 PM to 4 PM

Also Read: GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates appearing for the GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Written Exam will be asked objective type MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) for a total of 100 marks. The question paper will include four sections: General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, and Questions assessing the requisite knowledge of the domain and technical aspects of the job.

NOTE: A penalty of 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer, unanswered question, or more than one option selected. In case, a candidate does not want to select any option, they will be given an option ‘E’ (not attempted) in the answers options.

Subject Name

Exam Medium

Marks

Duration

General Awareness and General Knowledge

Gujarati

20

1 Hour

Gujarati Language and Grammar

Gujarati

15

English Language and Grammar

English

15

Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification

Gujarati

50

Total Marks

100

 

GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus 2022

General Awareness and General Knowledge

English Language and Grammar

Gujarati Language and Grammar

General Mental Ability and General Intelligence

Grammar

Alphabets

History of India and History of Gujarat

Punctuation

Error Detection

Cultural heritage of India and Gujarat

Speech

Comprehension Passage

Geography of India and Geography of Gujarat

Nouns

Fill in the Blanks

Indian Polity and the Constitution of India

Adjectives

Vocabulary and Grammar

Welfare schemes of Gujarat State and Union Government

Adverbs

Synonyms and Antonyms

Indian Economy and Planning

Determiners

Sentence Translation

Panchayati Raj

Verbs & Verb Tenses

 

 

 

 

Sports

Relative Clauses

General Science, Environment and Information & Communication Technology

 

 

Current affairs of Regional, National and International Importance

GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 Download

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed syllabus for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022?

Read our article GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern on Jagran Josh.

Q2 What is the exam date for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022?

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Exam Date Is 5th June 2022.

Q3. Is there negative marking in the GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022?

A penalty of 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer, unanswered question, or more than one option selected.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022?

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Vacancies: Total 1571

Q5. Is admit card out for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022?

GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 Is available for download till 5th June 2022.
