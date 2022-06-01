GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Exam to be held on 5th June 2022. Check GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will be conducting the Written Exam for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 on 5th June 2022 for filling up 1571 vacancies of Gram Sevak. Eligible candidates can download the GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 till 5th June 2022.

In this article, candidates can check GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Eligibility 2022

Candidates appearing for the GPSSB Gram Sevak recruitment should not be less than 18 years and not more than 36 years of age. They should possess a Bachelor of Rural Studies (except Bachelor of Rural Studies in Home Science)/ B.E (Agriculture), B.Sc (Agriculture or Horticulture) OR Diploma in Horticulture, Agriculture or Agriculture Engineering OR Polytechnic Diploma in Agriculture Co-Operation Banking and Marketing from a recognized university.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022: Shift Timings

Post Exam Date Exam Shift Timings GPSSB Gram Sevak 5th June 2022 (Sunday) 3 PM to 4 PM

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates appearing for the GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Written Exam will be asked objective type MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) for a total of 100 marks. The question paper will include four sections: General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, and Questions assessing the requisite knowledge of the domain and technical aspects of the job.

NOTE: A penalty of 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer, unanswered question, or more than one option selected. In case, a candidate does not want to select any option, they will be given an option ‘E’ (not attempted) in the answers options.

Subject Name Exam Medium Marks Duration General Awareness and General Knowledge Gujarati 20 1 Hour Gujarati Language and Grammar Gujarati 15 English Language and Grammar English 15 Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification Gujarati 50 Total Marks 100

GPSSB Gram Sevak Syllabus 2022

General Awareness and General Knowledge English Language and Grammar Gujarati Language and Grammar General Mental Ability and General Intelligence Grammar Alphabets History of India and History of Gujarat Punctuation Error Detection Cultural heritage of India and Gujarat Speech Comprehension Passage Geography of India and Geography of Gujarat Nouns Fill in the Blanks Indian Polity and the Constitution of India Adjectives Vocabulary and Grammar Welfare schemes of Gujarat State and Union Government Adverbs Synonyms and Antonyms Indian Economy and Planning Determiners Sentence Translation Panchayati Raj Verbs & Verb Tenses Sports Relative Clauses General Science, Environment and Information & Communication Technology Current affairs of Regional, National and International Importance

GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 Download