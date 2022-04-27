GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the official notification for inviting applications from eligible Indian females for filling up 3127 vacancies of Female Health Worker. Interested candidates can apply online for the GPSSB Female Health Worker Recruitment 2022 from April 26th April 2022 till 10th May 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam. In this article, we have shared GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 23rd April 2022 Application Start Date 26th April 2022 Application End Date 10th May 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date To Be Announced

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 41 Years

NOTE: Age Relaxation applicable as per rules.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed

(i) the Female Health Worker’s Basic Training Course recognised by the Government, or

(ii) the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Course, recognised by the Government and have been registered by the Nursing Council

(iii) possess the basic knowledge of computer application equivalent to Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) of Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) Society or of the level as may be prescribed by the government, from time to time.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Post Name Number of Vacancies Female Health Worker (Class-III) 3137

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam that will comprise objective type questions for a total of 100 marks and duration of 1 hour. The questions paper will include sections namely General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, Questions to assess the domain and technical knowledge.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply online through the official site of GPSSB or visit the Apply Online link below. Click on the notification GPSSB Female Health Worker Recruitment and proceed to "Online Application" and click on "Apply".

(ii) Enter your personal details, educational details, etc., and upload the required scanned copies of documents as required.

(iii) After reviewing and submitting your application, pay your fee.

(iv) After successful payment of fees, please take a printout of the application form.

Application Fees

Post Name Number of Vacancies For All Other Candidates Rs 100/- + Rs 12/- (postal charges) For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates NIL

About Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board embodies the duty of selecting candidates for recruitment to Class III posts in the Panchayat Service and to advise the Panchayats in such matters. The Board also conduct Departmental Examination of Panchayat Service Class III and Hindi/Gujarati Languages Examination.

GPSSB 2022 Female Health Worker Apply Online