GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Exam on 5th June 2022: Check Preparation Strategy, Best 7 Last Minute Tips to score high

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Exam on 5th June 2022. Read best 7 last minute tips to score high in General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar.

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will be conducting the Written Exam for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 on 5th June 2022 for filling up 1571 vacancies of Gram Sevak. Eligible candidates can download the GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 till 5th June 2022.

In this article, we have shared GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to score high in General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates appearing for the GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Written Exam will be asked objective type MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) for a total of 100 marks. The question paper will include four sections: General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, and Questions assessing the requisite knowledge of the domain and technical aspects of the job.

Subject Name Exam Medium Marks Duration General Awareness and General Knowledge Gujarati 20 1 Hour Gujarati Language and Grammar Gujarati 15 English Language and Grammar English 15 Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification Gujarati 50 Total Marks 100

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022: Shift Timings

Post Exam Date Exam Shift Timings GPSSB Gram Sevak 5th June 2022 (Sunday) 3 PM to 4 PM

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 1 hour. All tests except test of English Language and Grammar will be provided in Gujarati. The examination would be conducted online i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

A penalty of 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer, unanswered question, or more than one option selected. In case, a candidate does not want to select any option, they will be given an option ‘E’ (not attempted) in the answers options.

3. Check Section-wise important topics

Brush up your knowledge of topics for GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam from the table below:

General Awareness and General Knowledge English Language and Grammar Gujarati Language and Grammar General Mental Ability and General Intelligence Grammar Alphabets History of India and History of Gujarat Punctuation Error Detection Cultural heritage of India and Gujarat Speech Comprehension Passage Geography of India and Geography of Gujarat Nouns Fill in the Blanks Indian Polity and the Constitution of India Adjectives Vocabulary and Grammar Welfare schemes of Gujarat State and Union Government Adverbs Synonyms and Antonyms Indian Economy and Planning Determiners Sentence Translation Panchayati Raj Verbs & Verb Tenses Sports Relative Clauses General Science, Environment and Information & Communication Technology Current affairs of Regional, National and International Importance

4. Do not take up new topics

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct.

5. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

GPSSB Gram Sevak Previous Years’ Question Papers come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 1 hour, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

6. Refer to best books GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam – Recommended List

Candidates can look into important sections and expert tips & tricks for acing General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, and English Language and Grammar shared by the authors in the books for GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Preparation.

Name of Books 1. Gramsevak Gujarati Book by B C Rathod 2. Gram Sevak - Vistaran Adhikari (Kheti) 3. Gram Sevak - December 2021 Edition – Akshar 4. Gram Sevak with MCQ and 5 Practica Paper Booklet 5. World In Box General Knowledge Gujarati Book

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 Download