GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Announced: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the official notification to announce the exam date for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for eligible Indian females for filling up 3127 vacancies of Female Health Worker. Interested candidates can check the important dates and exam pattern for the GPSSB Female Health Worker Recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a Written Exam.

As per the latest official notification, the GPSSB Written Exam 2022 for Female Health Worker will be held on 26th June 2022 (Sunday).

In this article, we have shared GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Exam Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 23rd April 2022 Application Start Date 26th April 2022 Application End Date 10th May 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date 26th June 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam that will comprise objective type questions for a total of 100 marks and duration of 1 hour. The questions paper will include sections namely General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, Questions to assess the domain and technical knowledge.

NOTE: For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33.

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Medium of Exam Time Duration General Awareness and Knowledge 20 20 Gujarati 1 hour English Language and Grammar 15 15 English Gujarati Language and Grammar 15 15 Gujarati Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification. 50 50 Gujarati Total 100 100 1 hour

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Shift Timings

Post Exam Date Exam Shift Timings GPSSB Female Health Worker 26th June 2022 (Sunday) 11 AM to 12 PM

GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)