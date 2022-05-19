GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Announced. Check Important Dates, Exam Pattern Here for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies.

Created On: May 19, 2022 14:29 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 14:36 IST
GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date Announced

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Announced: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the official notification to announce the exam date for GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for eligible Indian females for filling up 3127 vacancies of Female Health Worker. Interested candidates can check the important dates and exam pattern for the GPSSB Female Health Worker Recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a Written Exam.

As per the latest official notification, the GPSSB Written Exam 2022 for Female Health Worker will be held on 26th June 2022 (Sunday).

In this article, we have shared GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Exam Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

23rd April 2022

Application Start Date

26th April 2022

Application End Date

10th May 2022

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date

26th June 2022

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam that will comprise objective type questions for a total of 100 marks and duration of 1 hour. The questions paper will include sections namely General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, Questions to assess the domain and technical knowledge.

NOTE: For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33.

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

 Medium of Exam

Time Duration

General Awareness and Knowledge

20

20

 Gujarati

1 hour

English Language and Grammar

15

15

 English

Gujarati Language and Grammar

15

15

Gujarati

Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification.

50

50

Gujarati

Total

100

100

 

1 hour

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Shift Timings

Post

Exam Date

Exam Shift Timings

GPSSB Female Health Worker

26th June 2022 (Sunday)

11 AM to 12 PM

GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1 What is the exam date for GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022?

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date is 26th June 2022.

Q2. What is the exam shift timings for the GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022?

Q3. Is there negative marking in the GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022?

Yes. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.33.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022?

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Vacancies: Total 3127

Q5. Is admit card out for GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022?

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Admit Card is yet to be released.
