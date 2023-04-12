GPSSB Answer Key 2023 for Junior Clerk Released @gpssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

GPSSB Answer Key 2023 : The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the answer key for the GPSSB Junior Clerk Examination 2023. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSB Junior Clerk Answer Key 2023: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has recently released the provisional answer key for the GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment Exam 2023. This key can now be accessed by candidates who appeared for the exam. To download the answer key, candidates must visit the official website of the GPSSB, which is gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSB Answer Key 2023 for Junior Clerk Exam

Candidates who want to access the junior clerk answer key GPSSB can follow the instructions provided on the official website. They need to navigate to the section for the Junior Clerk exam and click on the link to the provisional answer key. After clicking on the link, the answer key will be displayed on the screen, and candidates can download it for future reference.

How to Download GPSSB Junior Clerk Answer Key 2023?

If you want to download the Provisional Answer Key for GPSSB Junior Clerk 2023, here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to the official website, which is gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Look for a link on the homepage that says "Provisional Answer Key – Junior Clerk" and click on it. You will be taken to a new page where you can see the answer key displayed on the screen. Save the PDF file to your computer by downloading it. If you want to have a hard copy, print out the PDF for future reference.

Download Link of GPSSB Junior Clerk Answer Key 2023

Candidates can check the direct link to download the junior clerk answer key of GPSSB exam here:

GPSSB Final Answer Key Exam Name Answer Key GPSSB Junior Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2023 PDF Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

How to raise objections to GPSSB Clerk Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the clerk GPSSB Answer Key 2023 can do so by applying for it online from the official website of GPSSB. The GPSSB conducted the junior clerk exam on April 9, 2023, which started at 12:30 PM and ended at 1:30 PM. After conducting the exam, the GPSSB has released the answer key for the candidates who took the test. With the release of the answer key, candidates can check their responses and estimate their scores.

The clerk exam was conducted by GPSSB for a total of 1,181 available positions. Successful candidates who clear the exam and are selected will be appointed to fill these positions. It is worth noting that the final answer key is crucial in determining the final results of the exam. Therefore, candidates must keep themselves updated on the latest developments and check for any new announcements from GPSSB regarding the release of the final answer key and results.