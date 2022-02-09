GRSE Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Manager (AM) Posts Across India @grse.in: Freshers Eligible, Salary Upto 140000

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Manager (AM). Candidates interested in GRSE Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 from 08 February to 23 February 2022 on http://grse.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written exam which is scheduled to be held on 06 March 2022 in 04 cities (Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai).

GRSE Assistant Manager

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 February 2022

Last date of Online Application - 23 February 2022

Last date of Submitting Print-Out of Online Application - 04 March 2022

GRSE AM Exam Date - 06 March 2022

GRSE Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Company Secretary) - 01 (OBC)

Assistant Manager (Finance) - 02 (OBC)

Assistant Manager (Mechanical) - 3 (UR-1, ST-1, EWS-1)

Assistant Manager(Electrical) - 2 (UR-1, ST-1)

Assistant Manager Electronics – 02 (UR-1, OBC-1)

Assistant Manager Naval Architecture – 01 (OBC)

GRSE Assistant Manager Salary

Scale of Pay - 40000- 3%- 140000

Eligibility Criteria for GRSE Assistant Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Company Secretary) - Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Assistant Manager (Finance) - CA/CMA.

Assistant Manager (Mechanical) - Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 60% overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical (55% overall marks for ST).

Assistant Manager(Electrical) - Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 60% overall marks in the discipline of Electrical (55% overall marks for ST).

Assistant Manager Electronics – Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 60% overall marks in the discipline of Electronics (55% overall marks for OBC).

Assistant Manager Naval Architecture – Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 55% overall marks in the discipline of Naval Architecture.

GRSE Assistant Manager Age Limit:

28 years

Selection Process for GRSE Assistant Manager Posts

The selection will b done on the basis of a written test and interview.

How to Apply for GRSE AM Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to ‘Career section’ of GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022

Click on ‘[Employment Notification No. OS: 01/2022]: Apply for the post of Assistant Manager (E-1) (Company Secretary/Finance/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Naval Architecture)’ Fresh Candidate (CLICK HERE) to Create Log In and already Logged in Candidate to log in to perform following actions to complete the process of filling the online application form. After login, fill the application form In the next step, upload Photo/Signature Now,make Payment/SubmitApplication Verify Payment Receipt Status and Print application In addition to that, take print out of auto generated filled in Application Format, put their signature at designated places and send it along with GRSE copy of Application Fee Challan (applicable for General, EWS and OBC candidates ), self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in support of Date of Birth, Caste, Educational & Professional qualification, Experience, CTC/Pay-scale, ExServiceman, EWS, PH etc. through ORDINARY POST only to Post Box No. 3076, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, so as to reach within 04 March 2022.

Check more details through the PDF below:

GRSE Assistant Manager Application Fee: