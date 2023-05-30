Official GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Gujarat Board 12 Arts, Commerce Result at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time (OUT): Gujarat Board will announce the class 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 on May 31 at 8 AM. Download GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result marksheet at gseb.org. Check steps, login credentials required here

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time (OUT): Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has announced the date and time for the release of class 12th commerce and arts stream results. As per the official notice, GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce result will be declared tomorrow on May 31, at 8 AM. Like last year, it can be expected that the board result will be announced in a press release.

Later the Gujarat board result link will be activated at gseb.org. Students can get their results by using their seat number in the login window. Students can get the result by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971. The notification has been released on the official website.

GSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time for General Stream

Students can check below the table to know when will Gujarat 12th Arts and Science result 2023 be announced:

Events GSEB Result date and time Result Date May 31, 2023 Gujarat Board 12 Result Time 8 AM

Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce Official Notification

It has been stated in the notice that class 12th (General Stream) result will be announced on May 31 at 8 AM. The press release also states that Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12th General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U.B. Stream and Sanskrit Madhyama Result held in March-2023 by Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced tomorrow. Check official notice below:

How to Check GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Online?

They have to visit the official website to download HSC marksheet. To check their Gujarat Arts and Commerce result, students can check below the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Step 3: In the login window, enter six-digit seat number and submit details

Step 4: The Gujarat HSC Arts, Commerce result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and save it for future reference

How To Check GSEB 12th General Stream Result 2023 On WhatsApp?

This year, the board is also providing the facility to download their Gujarat Board HSC result through WhatsApp. To do so, they need to send their seat number on this WhatsApp number: 6357300971. The marks will be shared on the same number.