GSECL Admit Card 2021 Today @gsecl.in, Check Instrument Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse and Radiology Cum Pathology Technician Call Letter Updates Here

GSECL Admit Card 2021 Download: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) is going to releasing the admit card of the online exam for the post of Instrument Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse and Radiology Cum Pathology Technician on its website i.e. gsecl.in. The candidates who have applied for GSECL Recruitment 2021 can download GSECL Admit Card, once released, from the official website - gsecl.in

The official website reads - The on-line exam for the post of Instrument Mechanic, Lab Tester, Nurse and Radiology Cum Pathology Technician is scheduled on 26th March, 2021, candidate can download their Admit Card from 12th March, 2021.

Candidates are advised to keep at track for lastest updates on the official website on website or through the link below:

GSECL Admit Card Update

GSECL Exam Pattern

The question paper for the On-line exam shall be consisting of 100 questions and the paper shall be of 100 mark on following subjects:

Section: I Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)

Section: II General Knowledge (10%)

Section: III English knowledge (10%)

Section: IV Computer Knowledge (10%)

Section: V Covering post related subjective topics (60%)

There shall be negative marking system and 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted to arrive at total marks scored.

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) had invited applications for the Nurse, Radiology-Cum-Pathology Technician , Lab Tester and Instrument Mechanic posts from 30 December 2020 to 19 January 2021.