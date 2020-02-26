GSECL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 214 Vidyut Sahayak & Instrument Mechanic Posts @gsecl.in

GSECL Recruitment 2019: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) , a Power Generation Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board, has invited applications for the recruitment Vidyut Sahayak & Instrument Mechanic. Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through official website from 25 February to 17 March 2020.

Important Date

Start Date of Application - 25 February 2020

Last Date of Application - 17 March 2020 till 06.00 PM

GSECL Vacancy Details

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I-Electrical) – 111 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I-Mechanical) – 66 Posts

Instrument Mechanic – 37 Posts

Salary:

Vidyut Sahayak – Rs. 17,500 per month (Incremental Remuneration for 2nd year to 5th year shall be as per rules)

Instrument Mechanic – Rs. 26000-56600 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Vidyut Sahayak & Instrument Mechanic Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I - Electrical) - Full time Diploma (Electrical) in regular mode with minimum 55% in last year / 5th & 6th semester.

Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr.-I - Mechanical) - Full time Diploma (Mechanical) in regular mode with minimum 55% in last year / 5th & 6th semester.

Instrument Mechanic - Full time Diploma (Instrumentation & Control) in regular mode with minimum 55% in Last Year / 5th & 6th semester.

Age Limit:

For Unreserved Category: 35 years

For SC, ST, SEBC and EWS category: 40 years on 25.02.2020

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Vidyut Sahayak & Instrument Mechanic Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Exam

How to Apply for GSCEL Vidyut Sahayak & Instrument Mechanic Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the GSECL through online mode only on www.gsecl.in from 25 February to 17 March 2020.

GSCEL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment Notification

GSCEL Instrument Mechanic Recruitment Notification

Online Application

Application Fee: