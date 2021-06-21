GSET Exam 2021 Notification for Assistant Professor Out: Apply Online for Gujarat SET From Today @gujaratset.in

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released a notification for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2021). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GSET 2021 from 21 June 2021 on official website -gujaratset.in

GSET 2021 Notification: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released a notification for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2021). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GSET 2021 from 21 June 2021 on official website -gujaratset.in. The last date Gujarat SET Registration is 21 July 2021.

Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2021 is scheduled to be held on 26 December 2021 . The candidates who qualify the Gujarat State Eligibility Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will eligible for Assistant Professor Posts in universities and colleges of Gujarat State in 23 subjects at 11 Centres spread across Gujarat state..

More details on GSET Exam 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, application process are given below:

GSET Important dates

Starting Date of Application - 21 June 2021 Last Date of Application for Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2021 - 21 July 2021. GSET Date - 26 December 2021

GSET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification:

Only those candidates are eligible to appear in the GSET who have completed / are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC specified Master’s degree in a subject of GSET.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Sciences, Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications are eligible for GSET Examination. The Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer / Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / PwD (PH - Physically Handicapped / VH - Visually Handicapped) / Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for GSET Examination.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or equivalent course or Candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited OR candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for GSET Examination.

GSET Age Limit:

There is no upper age limit applying in GSET for eligibility of Assistant Professor.

GSET Exam Pattern

GSET 2021 will consist of Two Papers of 100 and 200 parks respectively.

GSET 2021 Paper- I shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. GSET 2021 Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

GSET Syllabus

The candidates can check the syllabus through the link below:

Selection Process for Gujarat State Eligibility Test 2021

Minimum eligibility to qualify is 40% (35% for SC, ST, SEBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer), PwD (PH/VH) and Third gender).

GSET Admit Card 2021

It may be noted that the hall ticket will be uploaded on the website www.gujaratset.ac.in 7 days prior to Examination day. No hall ticket will be sent to the candidates by post

How to Apply for GSET 2021 ?

Online applications will be accepted through the official portal by following steps:

Step 1 - Pay Examination Fee

Step 2 - Register Online for GSET Examination

GSET Exam Fee