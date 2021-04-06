Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021: 600 Vacancies for GSPESC Academic Assistant, Apply Online @vsb.dpegujarat.in

Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC) has released a recruitment notification for Vidhya Sahayak (Education/Academic Assistant) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GSPESC Recruitment 2021 from 06 April to 19 April 2021 on official website - vsb.dpegujarat.in.

A total of 600 vacancies are available of which 385 are for primary classes (1st to 5th class) and remaining 215 for upper primary (6th to 8th class).

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 06 April 2021

Last Date of Application - 19 April 2021

GSPESC Vacancy Details

1st to 5th class - 385 Posts

GEN - 42 Posts SC - 41 Posts ST - 213 Posts SEBC - 49 Posts EWS - 40 Posts

6th to 8th class - 145 Posts

Subjects Categories GEN SC ST SEBC EWS Maths – Science 06 10 101 15 13 Languages 06 04 32 06 05 Social Science 01 00 10 03 03

GSPESC Vidya Sahayak Salary:

Rs. 19,950/- per month for first 05 (five) years. For more information, check detailed notification

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Vidhyasahayak Primary - 12th passed and PTC / D.El.Ed (two years) Or Four years of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) Or 2 years Diploma in Education (2 Professional Education). TET-I pass Vidhyasahayak (Maths and Science) - B.SC. & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.SC with 45% marks and 1 year B.Ed OR 12th pass (Science) with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed OR 12th pass in Science with 50% marks & 4 years B.El.Ed OR B.Sc with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr). TET-II pass Vidhyasahayak (Language) - B.A.Ed & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.A.Ed with 45% marks and 1-year B.Ed OR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed OR B.A.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr). TET-II pass Vidhyasahayak (Social Science) - B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 45% marks and 1-year B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed (04 yrs) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr)

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Age Limit:

Primary:

General Category Male: 18 to 33 years General Category Female: 18 to 38 years SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Male: 18 to 38 years SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Female: 18 to 43 years GEN – PH Category Male: 18 to 43 years GEN – PH Category Female: 18 to 45 years SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years

Upper Primary:



General Category Male: 18 to 35 years General Category Female: 18 to 40 years SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Male: 18 to 40 years SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Female: 18 to 45 years GEN – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years

Selection Process for GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Interview & Document Verification

How to Apply for GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 06 to 19 April on official website.

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Notification Download

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Registration