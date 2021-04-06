Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021: 600 Vacancies for GSPESC Academic Assistant, Apply Online @vsb.dpegujarat.in

Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC) is hiring 600 Vidhya Sahayak (Education/Academic Assistant) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GSPESC Recruitment 2021 from 06 April to 19 April 2021 on official website - vsb.dpegujarat.in.

Created On: Apr 6, 2021 16:50 IST
Gujarat Vidya Sahayak Recruitment 2021
Gujarat Vidya Sahayak Recruitment 2021

Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC) has released a recruitment notification for Vidhya Sahayak (Education/Academic Assistant) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GSPESC Recruitment 2021 from 06 April to 19 April 2021 on official website - vsb.dpegujarat.in.

A total of 600 vacancies are available of which 385 are for primary classes (1st to 5th class) and remaining 215 for upper primary (6th to 8th class).

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 06 April 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 19 April 2021

GSPESC Vacancy Details

1st to 5th class  - 385 Posts

  1. GEN  -  42 Posts
  2. SC - 41 Posts
  3. ST - 213 Posts
  4. SEBC - 49 Posts
  5. EWS - 40 Posts

6th to 8th class - 145 Posts

Subjects

Categories

GEN

SC

ST

SEBC

EWS

Maths – Science

06

10

101

15

13

Languages

06

04

32

06

05

Social Science

01

00

10

03

03

GSPESC Vidya Sahayak Salary:

Rs. 19,950/- per month for first 05 (five) years. For more information, check detailed notification

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

  1. Vidhyasahayak Primary - 12th passed and PTC / D.El.Ed (two years) Or Four years of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) Or 2 years Diploma in Education (2 Professional Education). TET-I pass
  2. Vidhyasahayak (Maths and Science) - B.SC. & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.SC with 45% marks and 1 year B.Ed OR 12th pass (Science) with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed OR 12th pass in Science with 50% marks & 4 years B.El.Ed  OR B.Sc with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr). TET-II pass
  3. Vidhyasahayak (Language) - B.A.Ed & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.A.Ed with 45% marks and 1-year B.Ed OR 12th pass with 50% marks  and 4 years B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks  and 4 years B.El.Ed OR B.A.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr). TET-II pass
  4. Vidhyasahayak (Social Science) - B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 45% marks and 1-year B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed (04 yrs) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr)

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Age Limit:

Primary:

  1. General Category Male: 18 to 33 years
  2. General Category Female: 18 to 38 years
  3. SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Male: 18 to 38 years
  4. SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Female: 18 to 43 years
  5. GEN – PH Category Male: 18 to 43 years
  6. GEN – PH Category Female: 18 to 45 years
  7. SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years

Upper Primary:

  1. General Category Male: 18 to 35 years
  2. General Category Female: 18 to 40 years
  3. SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Male: 18 to 40 years
  4. SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Female: 18 to 45 years
  5. GEN – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years
  6. SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years

Selection Process for GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Interview & Document Verification

How to Apply for GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 06 to 19 April on official website.

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Notification Download

GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Registration

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for Gujarat Vidhya Sayaka Bharti ?

On the basis of performane in Interview & Document Verification

What is GSPESC Vidya Sahayak Salary ?

Rs. 19,950/- per month

What is the last date of GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Registration ?

19 April 2021

