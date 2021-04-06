Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021: 600 Vacancies for GSPESC Academic Assistant, Apply Online @vsb.dpegujarat.in
Gujarat Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC) has released a recruitment notification for Vidhya Sahayak (Education/Academic Assistant) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GSPESC Recruitment 2021 from 06 April to 19 April 2021 on official website - vsb.dpegujarat.in.
A total of 600 vacancies are available of which 385 are for primary classes (1st to 5th class) and remaining 215 for upper primary (6th to 8th class).
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 06 April 2021
- Last Date of Application - 19 April 2021
GSPESC Vacancy Details
1st to 5th class - 385 Posts
- GEN - 42 Posts
- SC - 41 Posts
- ST - 213 Posts
- SEBC - 49 Posts
- EWS - 40 Posts
6th to 8th class - 145 Posts
|
Subjects
|
Categories
|
GEN
|
SC
|
ST
|
SEBC
|
EWS
|
Maths – Science
|
06
|
10
|
101
|
15
|
13
|
Languages
|
06
|
04
|
32
|
06
|
05
|
Social Science
|
01
|
00
|
10
|
03
|
03
GSPESC Vidya Sahayak Salary:
Rs. 19,950/- per month for first 05 (five) years. For more information, check detailed notification
GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
- Vidhyasahayak Primary - 12th passed and PTC / D.El.Ed (two years) Or Four years of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) Or 2 years Diploma in Education (2 Professional Education). TET-I pass
- Vidhyasahayak (Maths and Science) - B.SC. & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.SC with 45% marks and 1 year B.Ed OR 12th pass (Science) with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed OR 12th pass in Science with 50% marks & 4 years B.El.Ed OR B.Sc with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr). TET-II pass
- Vidhyasahayak (Language) - B.A.Ed & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.A.Ed with 45% marks and 1-year B.Ed OR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.Ed OR B.A.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr). TET-II pass
- Vidhyasahayak (Social Science) - B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed & P.C.T./ D.EL.Ed (02 yrs) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 45% marks and 1-year B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.El.EdOR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed (04 yrs) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed (Special Education with 01 yr)
GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Age Limit:
Primary:
- General Category Male: 18 to 33 years
- General Category Female: 18 to 38 years
- SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Male: 18 to 38 years
- SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Female: 18 to 43 years
- GEN – PH Category Male: 18 to 43 years
- GEN – PH Category Female: 18 to 45 years
- SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years
Upper Primary:
- General Category Male: 18 to 35 years
- General Category Female: 18 to 40 years
- SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Male: 18 to 40 years
- SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS Category Female: 18 to 45 years
- GEN – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years
- SC/ ST/ SEBC/ EWS – PH Category Male & Female: 18 to 45 years
Selection Process for GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Interview & Document Verification
How to Apply for GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 06 to 19 April on official website.
GSPESC Vidhya Sahayak Notification Download